The final T20I between West Indies and South Africa promises to be an intriguing contest, with the Windies aiming for a series whitewash and the Proteas fighting for redemption. The hosts have been the better team throughout the series, but South Africa will be desperate to end their T20I campaign on a high.

The home team has been in commanding form, securing a 2-0 lead with back-to-back victories that have left the Proteas reeling.

On the other hand, South Africa are battling to salvage some pride after a disappointing showing in the first two matches. Despite having shown some fight in patches, particularly in the Test series that they won 1-0, the Proteas have struggled to put together a cohesive performance in the T20Is.

With one last opportunity to make a mark before heading home, South Africa will need to deliver a collective effort to avoid a series whitewash.

Ahead of the final game of the series, here are three things to look forward to in the WI vs SA 3rd T20I 2024, to be held on Tuesday (August 27).

3 things to look forward to in WI vs SA 3rd T20I

#3 West Indies’ quest for a series whitewash

The West Indies have been dominant throughout the series, winning the first T20I by seven wickets and the second by 30 runs. Their success has been built on solid all-round performances, with contributions coming from both the bat and the ball.

In the second T20I, the Windies posted a formidable total of 179/6, powered by Shai Hope’s explosive 22-ball 41 and crucial innings from Rovman Powell (35) and Sherfane Rutherford (29). On the bowling side, Shamar Joseph and Romario Shepherd were the standout performers, each taking three wickets, while Akeal Hosein chipped in with two.

With this momentum, the Windies will be eager to complete the clean sweep. The team’s balance, with powerful hitters at the top and a reliable bowling attack, gives them a strong chance to dominate once again. A series whitewash would not only boost their confidence but also send a strong message to other teams ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

#2 South Africa’s battle for redemption

For South Africa, the third T20I presents a crucial opportunity to salvage some pride after a disappointing run in the shortest format of the game. Despite winning the Test series 1-0, the Proteas have found the going tough in T20Is, struggling with both the bat and the ball.

Their most recent performance saw them fall short by 30 runs, managing just 149 in response to the Windies’ 179/6. While Reeza Hendricks stood out with an explosive 18-ball 44, the rest of the batting lineup faltered, with players like Ryan Rickelton (20), Aiden Markram (19), Tristan Stubbs (28), and Rassie van der Dussen (17) failing to convert their starts into substantial contributions.

On the bowling front, Lizaad Williams impressed with three wickets, and Patrick Kruger chipped in with two, but the effort was not enough to contain the Windies. For the Proteas, avoiding a series whitewash will require a collective performance from both batters and bowlers.

They will need to dig deep, with senior players stepping up to guide the team to a much-needed victory. A win in the final match would not only restore some pride but also help the team gain momentum.

#1 The Brian Lara Stadium pitch: A game of adjustments

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has been somewhat of a wildcard in this series, offering unexpected assistance to the pacers, especially with the new ball. Traditionally known for being slow, the surface has surprised many by favoring fast bowlers in the first two games. This has made life difficult for spinners, who have struggled to find their rhythm. However, as the series progresses, the pitch is likely to wear down and slow further, potentially bringing spinners into play.

Batters, on the other hand, will need to exercise caution. The conditions at Tarouba suggest that taking time to settle in before playing expansive shots will be key. With the pitch offering varying assistance, the toss is a key factor in the final T20I, as teams will need to adapt based on how the pitch behaves.

