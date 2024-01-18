3 times Afghanistan came agonizingly close to defeating India ft. 2019, 2024

The final T20I match between India and Afghanistan witnessed an outstanding performance from Rohit Sharma, who smashed his fifth T20I century. He, along with Rinku Singh, established a record-breaking 190-run partnership in just 95 balls, propelling the hosts to a commanding position in the first innings in Bangalore on Wednesday.

Despite India tottering at 22/4 initially, Rohit and Rinku's remarkable performance powered the hosts to a formidable total of 212. In response, the visitors were no pushovers as Gulbadin Naib's explosive 55 runs off 23 balls propelled them mighty close to a win, resulting in a tied game after 40 overs.

The excitement continued into the Super Over, which also concluded in a tie, leading to another Super Over. India emerged victorious in the second Super Over, securing a series whitewash, thanks to Ravi Bishnoi's composed performance under pressure.

Here we take a look at 3 times Afghanistan came agonizingly close to defeating India:

#3 Makes an early statement – T20 World Cup 2012

India got off to a nervy start in 2012 T20 World Cup

Afghanistan, the new bubbly kids on the block, rattled India with their bowling and a spirited batting display. But then, their lack of experience and India’s endurance over 20 overs saw them lose this sprint back in 2012.

At one stage, they had reduced India to 79 for 5, but then missed crucial chances, dropping Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina, who went on to add 53 more runs. They also conceded 16 extras, as Afghanistan allowed India to recover to a total of 159 runs.

During their chase, it was Mohammad Shahzad, Nawroz Mangal, and Mohammad Nabi who kept them afloat and brought them within 43 runs with four overs remaining. However, R Ashwin sent back Nabi for a 17-ball 31, a dismissal that ultimately killed the chase.

#2 Afghanistan pull of an upset – ALMOST: 2019 World Cup

Shami's magic saved India in Southampton

It was another nail-biting encounter between the two countries when they locked horns in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. It needed brilliance from Mohammed Shami, who etched his name in history as the second Indian bowler to achieve a World Cup hat-trick, to bail India out.

Despite a modest batting performance, India's bowlers, led by Shami, defended a total of 224, preventing Afghanistan from executing one of the greatest World Cup upsets.

Shami's hat-trick in the final over, dismissing Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, sealed the thrilling win for India. Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya chipped in with two wickets each, after Virat Kohli's 67 and Kedar Jadhav's 52 had set up India's total.

Afghanistan, displaying resilience, posed a genuine threat, with their gritty batsmen fighting till the end, but Shami nailed his final over to perfection to give India this win.

#1 Asia Cup, 2018 – Tied ODI match

Mohammad Shahzad slammed an excellent ton

This was an inconsequential, dead rubber in Dubai. MS Dhoni walked out as India captain, filling in for the rested Rohit Sharma.

Mohammad Shahzad got off to a flying start and he smashed a record-equalling century, propelling his side to 252 for 8.

This should have been an easy chase for India, but the match turned into a nail-biting thriller as India's middle order faltered. The Men in Blue required seven runs off the final over bowled by Rashid Khan with just one wicket in hand.

Ravindra Jadeja went for a slog sweep off the second ball and found a four. Then, with one needed off two balls, Jadeja lost his shape as he skied a delivery to Najibullah Zadran at deep midwicket. The match ended in the 36th tie from 4046 ODIs – one of the best games in the competition – back in Asia Cup 2018.

