3 times KL Rahul stood up for India under pressure

KL Rahul has performed well in his ODI career. The Karnataka batter has scored 1945 runs in 50 innings at an average of 46.30 and a strike rate of 87.14, with five centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name.

Rahul has cracked the number five spot, scoring 733 runs in 17 innings at an average of 56.38 and a strike rate of 99.72. It is one of the most difficult roles in the format, and KL has shown immense maturity and clarity in this batting position.

Here's a look at the three most recent instances of KL standing up for India under pressure in ODIs.

#1 75* (91) vs Australia, Wankhede 2023

India won the toss and elected to field first. Australia started off well, scoring their first 100 runs in the first 16.4 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

However, a match-defining bowling performance from Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the visitors collapsed for less than 200 on a wicket that had something in it for the bowlers.

In response, India were soon 39/4. They lost all their top-order batters. Now the onus was on Rahul, Pandya, and Jadeja to take the side home.

While the Australian bowlers bowled well, their run rate was never a concern for the hosts. Rahul stitched crucial partnerships with Pandya and Jadeja and paced his innings beautifully. He anchored the team to a hard-fought victory.

#2 64* (103) vs Sri Lanka, Eden Gardens 2023

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The game was very similar to yesterday's: the visitors collapsed from 101/1 in 16.5 overs to 215 all out on a wicket that had some help for both fast bowlers and spinners.

In response, India looked to score quickly. However, they ended up losing quick wickets in their pursuit of the target. They were 62/3 in the 10th over with Rohit, Gill, and Kohli back in the pavilion when Rahul walked out to bat.

He played a measured knock against a respectable Sri Lanka attack and built crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel to clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

After the game, KL Rahul said that he thrives on performing in tough conditions and under pressure. He also believes that batting at No. 5 helped him understand his game better.

#3 73 (70) vs Bangladesh, Mirpur 2022

Bangladesh won the toss and put the visitors in to bat first. Captain Rohit Sharma looked in good touch during his 31-ball stay at the crease. However, India's top three were back in the hut in the 11th over when the score was just 49. It was not an easy wicket to bat on, as spinners got some turn and grip from the surface.

Rahul was the only Indian batter who looked at ease while batting. He had partnerships with Iyer and Sundar, both of whom struggled against a quality Bangladesh bowling attack. He hit five fours and four sixes in 70 balls and was the only batter from either side to strike at more than 6 runs per over.

He took the team to 186 runs, which proved to be a difficult run-chase for the hosts. They won the match by just 1 wicket after a last wicket stand of 51 runs.

