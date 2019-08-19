3 Youngsters who can replace Mohammad Amir in the Test squad

One of the best ever pacers to have represented Pakistan, Mohammad Amir shockingly called time on his Test cricket career through an announcement via the Pakistan Cricket Board, leaving behind a huge void in the pace battery.

Amir added that he was forced to bid adieu to the longest format owing to the fact that he was not in shape to take part in Test cricket, and instead wanted to focus on elongating his career in the shorter formats of the game.

Amir’s departure will be a setback for the Pakistan Test team since he was their lead bowler and was a fine exponent of the swinging new ball. Amir ended his Test career with 68 wickets from 22 Tests since his return to international cricket.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan’s domestic circuit has churned out some of the best fast bowlers who are all of the highest quality. However, the youngster who is roped in to fill in the huge void left behind by Amir will have a huge role to play.

Here are three pacers who could be banked to slot into the role of Pakistan's lead pacer in the near future.

#3 Sadaf Hussain

Sadaf Hussain is a left-arm medium-fast bowler who plays for Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in first-class cricket and at one point in time, was the spearhead for his department’s bowling unit.

Sadaf’s domestic record is quite phenomenal as he has taken 394 wickets in 84 first-class matches at an average of 18.61. He has taken five 10-wicket hauls and 25 five-wicket hauls from the local circuit. His List-A record of taking 139 wickets from 68 matches is also convincing enough to secure him a spot in the Pakistan team.

The lanky pacer does not generate extreme pace but is a great swing bowler and specializes in troubling batsmen with his ability to swing the ball into the right-handers and away from the left-handers. He is capable of bowling with the new ball and can bowl long spells too. A consistent wicket-taker, Sadaf can be a great addition to the Pakistani side.

If the 29-year-old player earns his maiden Test call-up, surely, he could prove to be a vital addition with his skill set and will form a potent new ball duo with Mohammad Abbas.

