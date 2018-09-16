4 Hong Kong players you should pick in your team

Pramod Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 155 // 16 Sep 2018, 15:49 IST

Hong Kong will take part in the Asia Cup for the third time but this time a few eyebrows were raised when they qualified despite not having an ODI status. However, they have been granted temporary ODI status and that will come as refreshing news for Hong Kong cricket fans after everything they have had to endure recently.

They are obviously unknown entities in world cricket which gives you a great opportunity to win big in fantasy leagues if you make the right picks from Hong Kong. Here is a look at four players who you should consider taking in your fantasy side.

#1 Aizaz Khan

The man of the match performer in the final of 2018 Asia Cup qualifier is a must in any fantasy teams as he is an all-rounder who bats at no. 7 and is one of Hong Kong's main wicket-takers with the ball.

He has taken 10 wickets in 6 qualifier games and swung his bat for few runs at the end as well. He is one of the major reasons why Hong Kong have qualified for the Asia Cup.

#2 Nadeem Ahmed

Mystery spinners are the go-to bowlers for most teams across the world but for Hong Kong, it is still a finger spinner who is doing the job. Nadeem Ahmed, the 30-year-old left arm orthodox bowler is the highest wicket-taker in Hong Kong's successful Asia cup qualifier campaign with 14 wickets in 6 games.

He might not be as effective against the seasoned batsmen he will be bowling in the Asia Cup but he as a wicket-taking threat he is well worth a spot.

#3 Anshuman Rath

In-form batsman who opens the batting for his team. Need any more reasons to pick him? If the answer is, then there is also the fact that he is the captain of Hong Kong cricket team and averages 52.5 in ODIs.

Talking about his recent form he was the highest run scorer for Hong Kong in the Asia cup qualifier securing 209 runs at an average of 41.80 with a fifty and a century to his name. Looking for more reasons? Didn't think so.

#4 Babar Hayat

Pakistan-born Hong Kong No.3 is undoubtedly one of the side's most important players and he is also the country's leading run-getter in ODIs. Since he bats at No.3, he always gets a chance to give you a lot of points if he gets going.

Hayat was the second highest run scorer for Hong Kong in the qualifiers with 196 runs at an average of nearly 40 and is looking in good shape to make the most of his opportunities of playing against the Asian giants.