4 Indian cricketers who owe their careers to Virat Kohli

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 938 // 31 Oct 2018, 09:01 IST

Kohli has groomed a number of Indian cricketers in his captaincy stint so far

2012 and 2017- ICC Player of the year, the 2013 Arjuna award, 2017 Padma Shri and Khel Ratna winner, Virat Kohli, is regarded by many as the best batsman of this current age.

He recently triumphed Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest cricketer to the 10000-run milestone in ODI cricket, while also becoming the first Indian to score three back-to-back centuries in one-day cricket.

He was made India's Test skipper in 2014, replacing MS Dhoni in the shortest format of the game, he later took over as limited-overs captain in early 2017. He has so far a splendid record in Test cricket, having won 24, lost nine and drawn nine in 42 matches.

With 38 wins in 49 matches at a winning percentage of 77.55, Kohli has equally remarkable numbers in ODI cricket. He is known for his aggressive nature both as a player and as a captain. He leads from the front and keeps his team on to the toes throughout.

In this reign so far, he has groomed a lot of players and got best out of them. These cricketers grew during his captaincy and are currently part of the team. All of them are expected to make it to India's World Cup squad.

Let's see who are the four-star players who might owe their career to Kohli:

#1 Kl Rahul

Kohli backed Rahul throughout the English summer

Bangalore born cricketer, Kl Rahul, has been quite a regular for India in all the three formats of the game. However, he has been lately struggling to find a place in white-ball cricket due to consistent performances from openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

He could soon be tried in the middle order, though, as India hasn't been up to the mark in that area. Rahul, 26, made his Test debut in 2014 and appeared for India in limited-overs in 2016. He failed to prove himself hence kept going in and out of the side in the next few months.

Yet, once Kohli took the charge, Rahul got a lot of opportunities and made sure to make most of them. In the England Test series earlier this year, Kohli continued with him despite poor shows in the first four matches. Ultimately, Rahul proved himself by scoring a massive century in the final game.

