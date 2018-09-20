Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Four middle-order batsmen who should be in India's squad for World Cup 2019

Avik Das
ANALYST
Feature
1.95K   //    20 Sep 2018, 15:12 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

The ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest carnival of the Cricket and the next World Cup is set to take place next year. A total of ten teams will participate in the next World Cup and all the teams are preparing to lift the most prestigious title of Cricket. The World Cup is less than nine months away and England will host the mega event for the fifth time.

Meanwhile, the host country England has not won the World Cup yet and they will be aiming to clinch their maiden World Cup on home soil. England hosted the World Cup last time in 1999 and Australia won the title. Currently, England is the number one ranked ODI team in the world and they have a bright chance to lift the World Cup trophy.

Likewise, India is the 2nd ranked ODI team in the world and certainly one of the favorites to win the title. As a matter of fact, India won their (maiden World Cup title in England when Kapil Dev led India to victory in 1983. Subsequently, India also won the Champions Trophy on the English soil in 2013 and reached the Champions Trophy final last year. Thus, Team India is expected to do well in the World Cup next year.

India has a formidable batting line up. The top-order looks awe-inspiring with players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and skipper Virat Kohli. Here we discuss four middle-order Indian batsmen who should be in the World Cup squad next year-

Dinesh Karthik


India v West Indies: Group B - ICC Champions Trophy
Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is an experienced player who is a proficient batsman in the limited overs Cricket. He has played in England numerous times and has a good idea about the English pitches. In fact, Karthik played first two Test matches against England recently but failed to score a big knock. But he is a completely different player in the ODI format and he can be a dependable middle-order batsman for the Indian team in the World Cup.

Presently, Karthik is playing the Asia Cup for India. He featured in the starting eleven against Hong Kong and Pakistan. He played a handy knock against Hong Kong and remained not out against Pakistan. He is anticipated to play an essential role in the remaining matches of the Asia Cup.

Karthik came to spotlight earlier this year in the Nidahas Trophy when he played a stunning knock in the final. He scored 29 runs in just 8 balls against Bangladesh and his last over heroic knock helped India to win the tri-nation tournament.

Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
