4 MS Dhoni-era players who are struggling to play in Kohli's time

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in action

After ruling Indian cricket for over a decade, Mahindra Singh Dhoni in January 2017 stepped down as India's captain in limited overs cricket, paying the way for Virat Kohli. Before that in 2014, when Dhoni retired from Test cricket, Kohli was already handed over the job to lead the team in Tests.

Thereafter, Kohli who is considered as the opposite of cool and calm MS Dhoni, settled as the skipper and is currently leading India in all the three formats.

It is quite common in World cricket that captains come-up with some favorite players that they usually don't drop from their squads. Same has been the case with MS Dhoni, as there were several players whom he seldom missed-out on and people often remarked that they were his lucky charms.

However, when the captain changes, so do the scenarios and players. In the slider, we bring to you the four of those players who had cemented their place during MS Dhoni's period as skipper, but are currently struggling to make it to the team.

#4 Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma bowling in a match

The Haryana based medium pace bowler, Mohit Sharma made his debut for India in 2013 and last appeared in an international match in October 2015.

Mohit was one of India's regular pacers during ODI World Cup 2015, but has since been out of the scene. He has played 26 ODI's while as 8 T20I's for India and all of them came when MS Dhoni was the captain.

He was part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL and made huge successes in MSD's leadership. Having a number of variations in his bowling, Mohit was pretty handy for Dhoni in death but haven't been provided any chance after Dhoni left captaincy.

