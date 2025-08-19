4 players in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad who also played in 2022 ft. Suryakumar Yadav 

By Tejas Rathi
Published Aug 19, 2025 15:53 IST
India v England - 4th T20I - Source: Getty
Few players in the 2025 Asia Cup squad were also part of the 2022 edition (Image via Getty)

India's 15-man squad for the 2025 Asia Cup squad was announced on Tuesday, August 19. The continental event will take place from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Indian team will enter the tournament with a new-look squad under captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma will have an opportunity to stake their claim for a spot in the 2026 T20 World Cup XI.

The Men in Blue are the defending champions as they secured a dominating 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final.

It is worth noting that UAE also hosted the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, which saw Sri Lanka emerging as the champions after beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final. Meanwhile, India failed to qualify for the final, as they secured a solitary win in three Super Four games.

On that note, let's take a look at few of those players who were also part of India's 2022 Asia Cup squad.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Experienced all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be a crucial player in the Indian T20I squad due to his abilities in both departments. Pandya will also be fresh, as he last played competitive cricket in IPL 2025.

In the 2022 Asia Cup, Pandya accumulated 50 runs and bagged four wickets in three games. He was the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/25 and a 33*-run knock against Pakistan.

During India's last T20I series against England, Hardik Pandya contributed 112 runs and took five wickets. His contributions played a key role in the team's 4-1 series victory.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is India's most successful bowler in the T20Is with 99 wickets in 63 appearances at an economy of 8.29.

Arshdeep's international debut came just two months ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup, which took place in September. The tournament saw the left-arm speedster secure five wickets in as many games at an economy of 8.62.

With a knack for securing breakthroughs with the new ball and nailing perfect yorkers in the death, Arshdeep Singh is a prized commodity for the Indian team.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement in 2024, Suryakumar Yadav has been leading the Indian T20I side. He will also be captaining the Men in Blue in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

'SKY' featured in five games in the 2022 edition and garnered 139 runs at an average of 34.75. Surya's finest knock of 68* off 26 balls came against Hong Kong, which eventually helped the side win the game by 40 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav could serve as a glue to India's batting order, while maintaining the tempo in the middle overs and providing a final flourish.

#4 Axar Patel

In recent years, Axar Patel has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in the shortest format, whether it be international cricket or IPL.

The 2024 T20 World Cup witnessed Patel scoring 92 runs and taking nine wickets. He played a match-winning contribution of 47 in the final against South Africa.

Patel featured in only a solitary game in the 2022 Asia Cup, where he conceded 24 runs off his four overs.

Tejas Rathi

Tejas Rathi

Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.

A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.

Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.

In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
