4 players in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad who also played in 2022 T20 World Cup ft. Arshdeep Singh

India announced their 2025 Asia Cup squad on Tuesday, August 19. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Indian team, with Shubman Gill set to be his deputy. The latter's inclusion in the T20I squad raised quite a few eyebrows because he did not feature in the team that played against England earlier this year.

Apart from that, Mohammed Shami's absence also raised some eyebrows. The pacer returned to T20I cricket in the series against England, but seemingly, the selectors were not impressed by his performance. A sub-par IPL 2025 didn't help his case as well.

The 2025 Asia Cup will be the first time India play a mega event under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy. Three years ago, India played in the T20I Asia Cup under Rohit Sharma and finished third. Soon after, India participated in the 2022 T20 World Cup but lost in the semifinal.

In this listicle, we will look at the four players from India's 2022 T20 World Cup team who are also in the 2025 Asia Cup squad.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Current T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav was one of the middle-order batters for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Yadav played an impressive knock against South Africa in difficult batting conditions in Perth, and then blew away the Zimbabwean bowling attack with his 360-degree hitting.

Yadav will now lead the Indian side in the 2025 Asia Cup. The star batter has so far led India to T20I series wins over Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh and England in a short tenure as captain.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was the top performer with the ball for India in their 2022 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The left-arm fast bowler returned with excellent figures of 3/32 in four overs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He also bowled the crucial match-winning last over in the match against Bangladesh.

Singh continues to be India's best left-arm fast bowler in 2025. The left-arm quick is just one wicket away from completing 100 T20I wickets, and can achieve the feat against Pakistan on September 14.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was the main all-rounder of the Indian team that made it to the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pandya's performance in the group stage match against Pakistan and the semifinal against England established him as one of India's biggest game-changers at the grand stage.

Three years later, Pandya's stocks have only gone up. He played a pivotal role in the side's 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy victories. Now, he will aim to help India win their first T20I Asia Cup title since 2016.

#4 Axar Patel

Axar Patel starred in India's 2024 T20 World Cup win in the West Indies last year, but his performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia was not up to the mark. In five matches, Patel managed only nine runs and bagged three wickets.

Patel is known to be an economical bowler, but in the 2022 T20 World Cup, he proved to be the most expensive bowler for India. The all-rounder has gained enormous experience and has also seen a vast improvement in his T20 game. He is the top spin-bowling all-rounder in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad.

