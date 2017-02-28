5 Australian players who had a great First Class career but failed to shine in Test cricket

28 Feb 2017

It is often said that Test cricket is the toughest format of them all. A player’s character, mental toughness is tested throughout the five days of the game. The format is considered a benchmark where if a cricketer succeeds then in probability he will do well in the other forms too.

Australia over the years have had the best in the country playing for them at the international level. But sometimes a few failures become setbacks for champion cricketers.

Here in this article, we look at five Australian players who were brilliant in First Class cricket but failed to replicate the same form in Test matches.

#5 Callum Ferguson

At age 32 he finally made his Test debut for Australia but was immediately dropped after the game against South Africa in November last year.

Ferguson managed to score just 4 runs in both innings and South Africa won the game by an innings and 80 runs. It is unlikely that the South Australian batter will be called up once again and thus it might be the end of his Test career.

He has, however, been a star in First Class cricket where he has been in scintillating form for South Australia of late. From 108 matches he has scored 6834 runs at an average of 37.65 with 15 hundreds sand 35 fifties.