5 Batsmen with highest ODI average

Two of the most innovative batsmen in the world

The modern-day cricket is filled with fearless cricketers. Batsmen are always ready to make their chances count and are craving for runs. No total is difficult to chase these days with the kind of batsmen we have in today's cricket.

The current generation batsmen play all kinds of shot and always find ways to get runs on the board. The history of ODI cricket has been full of batsmen who have been an epitome of consistency. Their batting average gives us an insight into their consistent run making spree.

We dedicate this article to their batting greatness and take a look at five batsmen with highest ODI averages.

Criteria: The batsmen should have played at least 30 ODIs in his career.

#5 Babar Azam (Batting Average- 53.20)

Babar Azam is the answer for Pakistan's batting woes

Babar Azam is one of the most popular batsmen in today's cricket. He is scoring runs heavily on any surface and has become the answer for Pakistan's batting woes. Babar's success in a very short span has been nothing short of a fairy-tale.

So far, he has represented the country in 50 matches and has scored 2128 runs at a staggering average of 53.20. The record includes 8 centuries and 8 half-centuries. He is currently the second joint fastest to reach 1000 and 2000 ODI runs.

After his arrival to the side, he has been carrying Pakistan's batting responsibilities on his back and the team's success is heavily dependent on his performance with the bat. He was the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in ODIs in 2016 and 2017.

