5 batsmen with the most number of ducks in Test cricket

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
443   //    08 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST

There is one record that nobody wants to have in Test cricket- that of scoring the maximum number of ducks. Choosing the best batsmen in the history of Test cricket is difficult as there are so many parameters to look at - average, most number of runs, number of hundreds, strike rate and so on. But to choose some of the worst batsmen in Test cricket, one criterion you need to refer to is the most number of ducks scored by a player.

Let's see the list of 5 batsmen who have this not so great distinction of scoring the maximum number of ducks in their Test career.

#1 Courtney Walsh

W. INDIES V AUS
Walsh getting bowled

Arguably one of the worst batsmen in the history of Test cricket, Courtney Walsh has the distinction of scoring the maximum number of ducks.

Watching Walsh bat was baffling at times, as he had his own unique style of playing a cricket ball, defying all the batting techniques.

Walsh scored 43 ducks in 185 innings of 132 Test matches. He scored a duck in every 4.3 innings.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
