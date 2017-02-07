5 best candidates to replace Angelo Mathews as Sri Lankan captain

While some of them are veterans, some have just made their mark in the international level

Chandimal usually leads the side in Mathew’s absence

Just two days back Sri Lanka Cricket announced that their captain Angelo Mathews has not yet recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered last month and will miss the T20 series in Australia.

After Mathews left the tour midway Dinesh Chandimal was made the captain for the remaining T20s and then Upul Tharanga was handed over the reins for the One-Day international series.

After the retirement of Kumar Sangakkara, Mathews has led the side from the front be it with his batting or the ball. But in recent times he has been getting injured a lot. Maybe the pressure of performing in all the three formats coupled with the weight of captaincy is proving to be a curse for him.

Though he is tipped to continue as Sri Lanka’s skipper till the 2019 World Cup, there are a few replacements too whom the board can look into.

#5 Dinesh Chandimal

Chandimal is just 27

At 27, Chandimal has quite a few years of cricket left in him still. He is a great batsman and has been one of the pillars of the Sri Lankan team in the last few years.

Though his recent form hasn’t been that good, giving him the captaincy permanently might help in raising his batting standards again. After Mathews left the T20 team locked at 1-1 against South Africa, Chandimal was quite good in the decider with his bowling changes and field placements as his side clinched it by 5 wickets. He is almost an automatic choice for the post when Mathews isn’t playing.

So far he has enjoyed success in Test and ODI, averaging 41.08 and 34.01 those formats respectively. And is now probably the most experienced man in the Lankan squad after Mathews, so it might just tempt the selectors to crown him the next skipper.