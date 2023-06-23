5 best moments of India's 2013 Champions Trophy win

Under the leadership of a charismatic MS Dhoni, India won their last ICC trophy back in 2013 when they defeated England in the Champions Trophy final.

As the nation celebrates a decade of that iconic win, we thought of reminding the viewers of some of the iconic moments from the tournament.

India didn't lose a single game in the tournament including the two warm-up games and the all-round showing from all the members of the team made the difference in the end.

The Men in Blue defeated South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan in the group stages to make it through to the semi-finals.

Another dominating performance followed as they brushed aside a formidable Sri Lankan side in the semi-finals quite comfortably.

On the finale day, rain played spoilsport and the match was reduced to a 20-over affair. India could only muster 129 in their stipulated overs and it looked the end would be anticlimactic for India.

However, it was some bold decisions taken by Dhoni and some exceptional bowling towards the final stages of the game which turned the game in India's favor as they went on to seal the match by 5 runs.

Wild celebrations followed and it was a sight for every Indian cricket lovers and fans to rejoice.

With that said, let us have a look at 5 best moments of India's Champions Trophy win in 2013:

#1 Ravindra Jadeja's consistent showing through the tournament

Jadeja celebrates with his teammates after picking up a wicket against West Indies in CT 2013.

Back in 2013, Ravindra Jadeja was still trying to make a name for himself in national colours and the Champions Trophy provided him with the opportunity to realise his potential. He finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker including a five-wicket haul against West Indies.

The left-arm spinner also bagged the Player of the Match Award in the final for his all-round showing.

He scored a 25-ball 33* to take India to a competitive score before bagging two crucial wickets to derail England's progress. He finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps to his name.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan's heroics with the bat

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his century against South Africa.

This was the tournament when Dhawan's love affair with ICC tournaments started. The left-hander was just making his mark in the international circuit and the Champions Trophy provided him the platform to showcase his talent.

Dhawan went on to score 363 runs in just five matches at an incredible average of 90.75 including a couple of centuries.

In the very first match against the Proteas, Dhawan scored a 94-ball 114 to set up a comprehensive victory for the Men in Blue.

Dhawan smashed his second consecutive century in the very next match against West Indies, scoring a run-a-ball hundred to take his side over the finish line.

He chipped in with a useful 48 in the high-octane game against Pakistan. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament and also won the golden bat for being the highest scorer of the tournament.

#3 Ishant Sharma's redemption action in the final

Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Ravi Bopara in the CT final.

Chasing 130 to win the final, hosts England looked in a comfortable position when Ishant Sharma was handed the ball by Dhoni for the 18th over of the run chase. Ishant Sharma had gone for runs prior to this over and it looked the decision could backfire.

When Ishant conceded a couple of wides and a six in his first legal delivery, the match was firmly in the grasp of England. However, it was Dhoni's Midas touch which worked wonders for India.

Ishant foxed Eoin Morgan with a slower delivery before bouncing out Ravi Bopara with a well-directed short delivery. The double wicket over turned the game in favor of India and eventually, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja held their nerves to hand India a historic win.

#4 MS Dhoni's celebrations after the final ball

MS Dhoni celebrates India's CT win.

Despite being one of the most successful captains in the history of the game, we have rarely seen Dhoni vent his emotions.

We have hardly seen him celebrate wildly but this was one of those occasions when Dhoni let his emotions flow after he became the first-ever captain to lead his nation to all three ICC trophies.

When Ravichandran Ashwin beat the bat of James Tredwell on the final delivery of the match, Dhoni was seen pumping his fists and jumping like a kid and it was clear what the victory meant to him.

He couldn't quite gather the ball but that didn't matter as Dhoni etched his name in the cricketing history.

#5 Virat Kohli's Gangnam-style dance during the final presentation ceremony

Virat Kohli shows his dance moves during the presentation ceremony

Over the years, Virat Kohli had emerged as one of the finest ever batters to grace the game. His record in the ODI format is next to none but back in 2013, he was still a developing player who had just made everyone take notice or his prowess.

By his standards, Kohli had a below-par outing with the bat in the Champions Trophy. However when it mattered the most, the flamboyant stroke maker scored a vital 43 in the final. But what made everyone turn their heads was his dance style during the presentation ceremony.

Kohli led the celebrations in the victory lap and continued the dance moves for some time. Unfortunately, all the Indian fans have been hoping for a repeat but that hasn't quite transpired in the last 10 years.

