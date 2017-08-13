5 best sweepers in international cricket today

Here's looking at 5 batsmen who have mastered the sweep shot in the world today.

When you think of the astounding number of shots in cricket today, it makes you pause and reflect on the skill that batsmen possess today. What is interesting to consider is also the evolution of shots and the invention of some new ones with the advent of T20 cricket.

Very often we come to associate one shot with a batsman when it is his signature stroke and he becomes perfect at it. For instance, Ranjitsinhji is believed to have invented the leg-glance while Tendulkar played almost the perfect straight drive.

The sweep has come to be an important shot in cricket today mainly because it is a potent weapon and there are so many different variations of it that exist today. Let us look at the 5 best sweepers in the cricketing world today.

#5 Sarfraz Ahmed

The young, talented Pakistani wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed recently made the headlines when he captained his team to victory in his inaugural ICC event by lifting the Champions Trophy. The victory was extra sweet because they defeated arch-rivals India in the final to return to their country to a hero’s welcome.

Sarfraz himself had made valuable contributions with the bat and he is rightly considered to be the most valuable player in Pakistani cricket now. His innings, like his captaincy, are often gutsy and full of fight as they portray his never-say-die attitude.

One of his favourite and often used shots is, of course, the sweep which he uses to good effect to dominate spinners and score big runs off them. He can attack them with his sweep and go both square and fine to pick up crucial boundaries.

It is his good sweep shot that is an important part of his leg-side play. This helps him dominate spinners and get on top of them during the middle overs.