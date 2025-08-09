5 Indian cricketers who have business ventures in other sports ft. MS Dhoni

Cricketers have a limited shelf life. Most cricketers call it a day from international cricket between the ages of 35-40. While some cricketers take up commentary and become cricket experts, there are a few cricketers who try their luck with various business models.There have been a few Indian cricketers who are associated with some other sport during their playing days and/or after calling it a day from international cricket.On that note, here is a look at five Indian cricketers who have business ventures in other sports:#1 MS DhoniThe former Indian skipper is known for his diverse interests in various sports apart from cricket. He recently lauched his sports venture 7Padel in Chennai.Padel is a racquet sport blending tennis and squash and is usually played in doubles on an enclosed court. At the time of inauguration, Thala, as he is popularly known in Chennai, stated as under (via The Times of India):&quot;Chennai has always been special to me. The city has given me so much on and off the field, and it feels only right to launch my first padel centre here. Padel is exciting and addictive. More importantly, it’s inclusive and anyone, not just professionals, can try the sport. I want 7Padel to be a place where athletes, families, and fitness lovers all find their space.&quot;MS Dhoni is also one of the co-owners of the Indian Super League (ISL) football team, Chennaiyin FC, along with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.#2 Virat KohliVirat Kohli has often expressed his love for the game of football - Source: GettyVirat Kohli, at the age of 36, is to date one of the fittest cricketers on the field. His dedication to fitness is an example to one and all.Apart from his love for the game for cricket, Kohli has often expressed his love for football. He is one of the co-owners of the Indian Super League team, FC Goa, to the extent of 12%, a testament to his love for the sport.Having now retired from T20Is and Test cricket, Kohli could be seen venturing into more sports and/or football-related activities in the near future.#3 Rishabh PantRishabh Pant is the co-owner of Mumbai Pickel Power team - Source: GettyPickleball is an upcoming sport amongst the younger generation in India. More and more youngsters are taking up the sport at the grassroot level.Recognizing the emergence and growth of the said sport in India, Rishabh Pant joined hands with Swiggy and is the co-owner of the Mumbai Pickle Power team.The inaugural season of the World Pickleball League (WPBL) was held earlier this year and gained immense popularity in India. Ahead of the launch of WPBL, Pant stated as under (via Mint):&quot;The excitement around pickleball is contagious and I personally love the sport. I wanted to invest into the World Pickleball League to take the sport to the next level.&quot;The involvement of a star cricketer like Pant is likely to attract more youngsters to the game of pickleball.#4 Anil KumbleIndia's highest wicket-taker in international cricket has been involved with the game of table tennis post his retirement from the game of cricket.In March 2025, Kumble was present as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between TENVIC sports, an organization founded by Anil Kumble and former international table tennis player Vasanth Bharadwaj, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). He stated as under (via Sportstar):&quot;I was an engineer and if anything went wrong, I knew that I would get a 9-to-5 job somewhere. That comfort meant I could go out and play. Sport is still seen as an extra-curricular activity. Unless we integrate, we are never going to be a sporting nation.&quot;For the records, TENVIC (a division of Anil Kumble Sports Pvt Ltd) was founded to positively impact people's lives in and through sports. TENVIC has partnered with the Table Tennis Federation of India to promote the sport in India.#5 Ravichandran AshwinRavichandran Ashwin is one of the co-owners of American Gambits Chess team. - Source: GettyAshwin was a strategic thinker during his playing days as an international cricketer. He has expressed his love for the game of chess in the past and has credited chess for his success in the game of cricket.In the year 2024, the off-spinner became one of the co-owners of American Gambits, a team that featured in the Global Chess League. American Gambits finished fourth on the points table in the tournament held in October 2024.He is one of the co-owners with Prachura PP and Venkat K Narayana.