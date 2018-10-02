5 Indian ODI specialists who failed miserably in Tests

Rohit Sharma has failed to show half the success that he has shown in ODIs

Test Cricket is the ultimate form of cricket. The scariest part for the game in today's generation is that the batsmanship in Test Cricket has taken a slump due to the emergence of shorter versions of the game.

One of the biggest challenges for modern cricketer is to adapt to the different format and excel in each of it. One who does not manage to do this is coined as a ''specialist". India is a land where great batsmen are born & breaded, and a batsman emerging from India is expected to excel in all formats of the game because of the high standards set by great players like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and many others.

But that is not the case always as not everyone has the abilities to leave the ball around the off-stump line in swinging conditions, not all can adjust to bounce of the pitch, and nor do all have the patience to wait for the bad ball and dispatch it.

Here are 5 such players who fall under this category.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj is one among the many great all-rounders that Indian cricket has ever seen. He has played some spectacular innings for India with the bat and made some key contributions with the ball, but all of these efforts came while Yuvraj was wearing a blue jersey. Yuvraj is the most decorated ODI batsman for India but failed to become even a decent Test batsman.

In his illustrious career, Yuvraj was given numerous opportunities to represent India in the Test arena but always failed to capture the spot. India has been in dire need of good all-rounder since Kapil Dev's retirement, Yuvraj could have been the guy to replace, but he failed to do so. In the 40 matches that he has played Yuvraj only made 1900 runs at an average of just above 33.

