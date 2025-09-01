5 interesting facts about Jordan Cox, who won Player of the Tournament in Men's Hundred 2025

Oval Invincibles clinched the Men's Hundred 2025 championship on August 31, thanks to Jordan Cox's fantastic performances throughout the competition. While the entire Oval squad performed well, Jordan was the standout performer with 367 runs.

Jordan performed consistently with the bat, ensuring his team retained their title in Men's Hundred. Courtesy of his excellent batting in the tournament, Jordan was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

The Oval Invincibles batter was the top-scorer in Men's Hundred 2025, scoring 367 runs at an average of 61.16 and a strike rate of 173.93. He smashed three half-centuries in nine innings.

In this listicle, we will look at five interesting things to know about Jordan Cox, the star of Oval's triumph.

#1 Jordan Cox's Age and Birthplace

Jordan is one of the upcoming talents in English cricket. The wicketkeeper batter was born on October 21, 2000, in Margate, Kent. At the time of writing, he is just 24 years and 315 days old.

He studied at the Felsted School. While he plays for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, he has been a part of the Kent and Essex squads in England's county tournaments.

#2 Jordan Cox remained unsold in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

T20 stars from across the globe registered for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. One of them was England's Jordan Cox, who listed his name at a base price of ₹1.25 crore for the auction.

Although Jordan is a fantastic wicketkeeper-batter, not a single IPL team showed interest in his services. Perhaps Jordan may land an IPL deal next season after his recent exploits in The Hundred.

#3 Jordan Cox has played 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is for England

Not many cricket fans may know that Jordan has already represented England in two formats of international cricket. The wicketkeeper batter played three ODIs against the West Indies in October-November 2024. Before that, he played two T20Is against Australia in September 2024.

Cox could not perform to his potential at the grand stage of international cricket. He managed only 22 runs in three ODIs against West Indies, while he returned with 17 runs in two T20Is against Australia. As a result, he lost his place in the team.

#4 Jordan Cox has played in T20 leagues across the globe

Cox is just 24 years old, but he has enormous T20 experience under his belt. He has played a total of 154 T20 matches in his career, amassing 3,510 runs in 144 innings at an impressive strike rate of 142.33.

While he has never played in the IPL, Cox has been part of Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's BBL, Dambulla Aura in Sri Lanka's LPL, Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20, Gulf Giants in UAE's ILT20, and Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan's PSL.

#5 Cox won the Man of the Match award in T20 Blast 2021 Final

Kent ended their championship drought in county cricket because of Jordan's brilliance in the T20 Blast 2021 Final against Somerset. The young wicketkeeper blasted a 28-ball 58 to power Kent to a 25-run win in the final. He won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock, which comprised three fours and three sixes.

Cox has proven himself as a match-winner in England's domestic T20 tournaments. It will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity to play in the IPL next year.

