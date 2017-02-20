5 international stars who will be playing in their maiden Indian Premier League

The IPL auction for 2017 was held in Bengaluru today

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 18:04 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auctions, this year too lived up to its hype as teams went all out to rope in the best in the business.

While some franchises like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) tried to play it safe by holding their cards close to their chest, The Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore splashed the moolah to sign in some heavyweights.

Overall, all eight franchises chose to strengthen the department they felt they lacked and hence had to pick some stars who have never played in the tournament before.

Here in this piece, we will look at five such heavyweight cricketers for whom it will be a first time in the tournament.

#5 Jason Roy (England)

Roy playing in the Big Bash League (BBL)

It came as quite a surprise when teams did not pick the England opener in the first round of the auctions. However, the Gujarat Lions bagged Roy for rupees 1 crore when his name was called again. The right-hander has been in swashbuckling form for the Three Lions in the limited overs format.

Along with Alex Hales, he usually fires at the top of the order for his country which helps them get to healthy totals in both ODIs and T20s.

One of the reasons why England got to the finals of the World T20 in 2016 was because of this man. He played an outstanding innings in the semi-final of the tournament to get his outfit to the finals. But his performances did not earn him a place in any of the franchises last year but this time around the Lions were in no mood to let him go.

And why should they? Roy has a terrific record in domestic T20s. He has scored 3585 runs from 136 games at an average of 28.45 and boasts of a strike rate of 144.49. Roy also has four hundreds and 22 fifties in the format.

At the international level, Roy has scored 369 runs from 19 T20I with a strike rate of 129.92.