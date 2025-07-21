5 major statements made in R Ashwin's recent chat with Harbhajan Singh post IPL 2025

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh made an appearance in the latest episode of the Kutti Stories with Ash podcast, which is hosted by Ravichandran Ashwin. The two former Indian spinners discussed cricket, life and philosophy in a detailed, heartfelt exchange.Harbhajan and Ashwin are among India's leading wicket-takers in international cricket. Ashwin is second on the list, with 765 wickets across the three formats in 287 matches at an average of 25.80, with 37 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls. Harbhajan is third, with 707 scalps at an average of 32.59, with the aid of 28 five-fers and five 10-wicket match hauls.A number of statements from the Ashwin-Harbhajan chat on the 'Kutti Stories with Ash' podcast have gone viral on social media. In this feature, we take a look at five major statements made in the chat show.#1 Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin's frank discussion over jealousy and rift claimsHarbhajan and Ashwin discussed allegations of jealousy and rift during the podcast. There have been many claims over the years that Harbhajan was jealous of Ashwin since the latter replaced him in the Indian team. In a candid interaction, Ashwin asked Harbhajan to clear the air on the controversy. He said:&quot;Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?&quot;Chipping into the conversation, Ashwin replied:&quot;Even if you were jealous at one point, it is justified. That is my point. I would never take it the wrong way because we are all human. Naturally, it is bound to be like that.&quot;Harbhajan, however, reiterated that he doesn't have even one percent jealously, clarifying that his comments were targeted at Indian pitches, which has made it a lot easier for spinners to claim wickets.#2 Harbhajan Singh reveals heartbreaking interaction with Sreesanth's daughterDuring the podcast, Harbhajan revealed that he regrets the slapgate incident featuring Sreesanth. He also admitted that it is one incident he would like to erase from his life if given a choice. The 45-year-old also shared details of an interaction with Sreesanth's daughter, which shattered him.Harbhajan revealed the former Kerala cricketer's daughter told him:“I don’t want to talk to you. You hit my father.”Elaborating on the exchange, the former India off-spinner added:&quot;My heart was shattered, and I was on the verge of tears. What is the impression I’ve left on her? She must be thinking of me in a poor light, right?”Harbhajan infamously slapped Sreesanth following an IPL 2008 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).#3 Turbanator regrets ignoring family over cricketing failuresWhile baring his heart out on the podcast with Ashwin, Harbhajan admitted that he regrets his poor behavior with his family as he failed to balance his personal and professional life. The former India cricketer commented:&quot;I used to have fights with my wife when things did not go my way on the field or off it. You bring that mood back home. That anger seeps through in our daily conversations at home. What wrong did they do?&quot;If I look back, there were so many times when I had a bad tour and I did not talk to my family properly after coming back. I regret those moments. That time is gone and I made a mess of it. When my sister came to see me, I didn't talk to her,&quot; the 45-year-old lamented.Harbhajan is married to former actress Geeta Basra. The couple has two children - daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha (9) and son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha (4).#4 Harbhajan Singh candidly admits Indian legend was not a fan of his bowlingIn the podcast, Harbhajan also admitted that he felt Indian spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi was not fond of his bowling. The 'Turbanator' opined that the late Bedi was probably was not his big fan because he did not flight the ball a lot. He said:&quot;Honestly, I didn't have a lot of interactions with him. For some reason, I thought he didn't like me a lot. Of course, it could just be my thought. But yeah, I am his huge admirer. I have immense respect for him, and I always sought his blessings whenever I met him. But, I've always felt that he wasn't really happy with my bowling. My bowling didn't have the flight that he thought was needed.&quot;The late Bedi, who was part of India's famous spin quartet, represented the country in 67 Tests and claimed 266 wickets at an average of 28.71, with 14 five-fers and one ten-wicket match haul.#5 Former off-spinner picks India's greatest match-winner with the ballDuring his interaction on the podcast, Harbhajan picked Anil Kumble as India's greatest match-winner with the ball over Kapil Dev and Ashwin. Hailing the former India captain as the biggest fighter, he commented:&quot;Of course, people say I picked up wickets, and so did you, or even Kapil paaji, but I think Anil Kumble is India's greatest match-winner and the biggest fighter on the field. He was someone we all used to look up to. He has got a method, 'This is how it's done, and 'I will do it' kind of attitude. He will not rely on others to do it. He was also a leader.&quot;Kumble is India's leading wicket-taker in international cricket. The former India leg-spinner played 401 matches between 1990 and 2008, claiming 953 wickets at an average of 30.06, with 37 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls.