5 memorable moments from India’s win over Bangladesh that don’t fade away

Here are 5 memorable moments from the match

An easy win for the Men in Blue

A lot of Photoshopped images were made by the Bangladeshi cricket fans prior to the game. One can now imagine a record number of Photoshop uninstalls in the region of Bangladesh after their emphatic defeat to India in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy.

After being put to bat first, the Tigers made a paltry—under the circumstances—score of 264 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, India comfortably cruised towards the victory after some great knocks from the trio of Dhawan, Sharma and Kohli.

#1 Tamim Iqbal’s touch

This man has matured, hasn’t he? Once upon a time, Tamim Iqbal divided opinions like none other. His tendency to throw away his wicket by playing unnecessary shots often saw a lot of critics give scathing reviews on him.

Some labelled him lucky to be the nephew of the legendary Akram Khan. However, he has shut them all up with his consistency over the last few years. Indeed, one of the reasons for the current rise of the Tigers is his batting at the top.

Against India tonight, he scored 70 runs from 82 balls, smashing 7 boundaries and a beautiful six. After the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar for a duck, he formed a great partnership with the…