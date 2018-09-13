Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 most expressive cricketers

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.45K   //    13 Sep 2018, 16:04 IST

K
Kohli elated after scoring a century

Cricket is followed passionately by fans all around the world. A lot of emotions are attached to the great game of cricket and it becomes difficult for the players to not show these emotions on the field. While some players are calm and composed and rarely expressive on the field, some players are more animated and express their reactions more freely. 

And expressive doesn't necessarily mean sledging or being aggressive. Players show all sorts of emotions, from elation to frustration. 

These players are massive crowd pullers too as the crowds love to watch such players play. They also have a huge following on social media. Moreover, players who are always lively on the field are more likely to create the moment of magic that can change the complexion of the game. 

We will look at 5 of the most expressive cricketers in the world.

#5 Mushfiqur Rahim

R
Rahim after Bangladesh's win against Sri Lanka in Nidahas Trophy

Bangladesh were once considered minnows in World cricket. But with time they have risen through the ranks because of some special players and Mushfiqur Rahim is one of them. Rahim has played some spectacular innings for the team and has been the fulcrum of Bangladesh's middle-order.

The wicket-keeper batsman was the captain of the side for a long time and led his team to some memorable victories. Rahim hasn't shied away from showing his emotions as he is often seen joyous when Bangladesh wins and in tears when Bangladesh loses.

Rahim will also be remembered by the Indian fans for his premature celebrations in a WorldT20 match played at Bengaluru against India in 2016.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Virat Kohli Dwayne Bravo
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
5 most loved foreign cricketers in Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who could have been a better coach...
RELATED STORY
4 Cricketers who got a fairytale farewell
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Reliving the last 5 thrilling ODI...
RELATED STORY
The ideal Test XI of cricketers who made their debut in...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who were lucky to play for India
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
5 times cricketers were severely injured on the pitch
RELATED STORY
ICC Awards 2018: 5 leading contenders for Cricketer of...
RELATED STORY
James Anderson: Glenn McGrath's 563rd Test victim scalps...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Playoff 2 | Yesterday
JTA 191/5 (20.0 ov)
KIT 193/8 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 2 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
| Mon, 10 Sep
DUR 103/10 & 340/10
SSX 122/10 & 135/10
Durham win by 186 runs
DUR VS SSX live score
| Mon, 10 Sep
MSX 161/10 & 186/10
KNT 192/10 & 157/7
Kent win by 3 wickets
MSX VS KNT live score
| Mon, 10 Sep
LEI 100/10 & 196/10
WAR 400/9
Warwickshire win by an innings and 104 runs
LEI VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us