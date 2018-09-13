5 most expressive cricketers

Kohli elated after scoring a century

Cricket is followed passionately by fans all around the world. A lot of emotions are attached to the great game of cricket and it becomes difficult for the players to not show these emotions on the field. While some players are calm and composed and rarely expressive on the field, some players are more animated and express their reactions more freely.

And expressive doesn't necessarily mean sledging or being aggressive. Players show all sorts of emotions, from elation to frustration.

These players are massive crowd pullers too as the crowds love to watch such players play. They also have a huge following on social media. Moreover, players who are always lively on the field are more likely to create the moment of magic that can change the complexion of the game.

We will look at 5 of the most expressive cricketers in the world.

#5 Mushfiqur Rahim

Rahim after Bangladesh's win against Sri Lanka in Nidahas Trophy

Bangladesh were once considered minnows in World cricket. But with time they have risen through the ranks because of some special players and Mushfiqur Rahim is one of them. Rahim has played some spectacular innings for the team and has been the fulcrum of Bangladesh's middle-order.

The wicket-keeper batsman was the captain of the side for a long time and led his team to some memorable victories. Rahim hasn't shied away from showing his emotions as he is often seen joyous when Bangladesh wins and in tears when Bangladesh loses.

Rahim will also be remembered by the Indian fans for his premature celebrations in a WorldT20 match played at Bengaluru against India in 2016.

