5 ODI greats with 10,000 runs and less than 20 centuries

Kovvali Teja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.72K // 17 Jul 2018, 13:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Records and statistics play an integral part in determining the mettle of any cricketer. The accomplishment of certain milestones speaks volumes of a player's ability to endure multiple hurdles and come on top ultimately. From challenging world-class oppositions to playing efficiently in varying conditions, legendary cricketers, with long tenures, inevitably end their careers on a high by assembling a distinguished set of stats.

Ever since its inception a good four decades ago, ODI cricket too has held many coveted milestones on offer for the cricketers to surpass. One such feat that is considered to stand as the testimony of a batsman's class in the format is the 10,000 run mark. Over the years, of all the innumerable cricketers to have played ODI cricket, a mere 12 gentlemen have been able to go past this rare milestone. The majority of these players, as expected, also hold the merit of scoring plenty of centuries in their careers. However, there exist a few batsmen thus far who have managed to achieve the feat with less than 20 centuries to their names. Be it due to the lack of sufficient opportunities to score big runs or comparatively poorer conversion rates from the fifties to hundreds, these batsmen couldn't rake up quite the number of hundreds as one would expect from the players of their calibre.

Here, we take a look at 5 such batsmen who have managed to go past the 10,000 run-mark in the ODIs with less than 20 hundreds under their belt.

#5 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni stands as one of the modern-day greats in the ODI format

The latest entrant into the 10,000 runs club, India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni has emerged as one of the greatest players in the ODI format. The Jharkhand dynamite, as he's popularly known, debuted for India in 2004 and in the last 14 years, has forged an illustrious career. In 273 innings, Dhoni has amassed as many as 10,004 runs at a stunning average of 51.30 runs per match.

However, the former Indian captain has batted down the order for the better part of his career and hasn't quite had as many opportunities to keep his centuries tab ticking. With 10 centuries thus far, Dhoni still continues to shoulder the responsibility of being the team's finisher.

