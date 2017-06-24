5 Pakistani cricketers who faded away after impressive starts

They started their careers on a high and created a name for themselves. However, they failed to carry the momentum.

24 Jun 2017

Wajahatullah Wasti

Pakistan has given the world several cricket legends who enthralled the fans through their incredible abilities. From high quality pace bowlers to some intelligent and glorious batsmen, this nation has produced numerous great cricketers over these years.

However, Pakistan also had some bright prospects who garnered all the headlines during their arrival but failed to live up to their potential in the subsequent games. These cricketers looked extremely promising during their early days and were expected to achieve something big in their careers. But lapses in form and other reasons brought an early end to their international careers.

Here we look at the five cricketers from Pakistan who had explosive starts but eventually faded away.

#5 Wajahatullah Wasti

Wajahatullah Wasti took the cricketing world by storm as he achieved the rare feat of scoring hundreds in both innings of a Test match in only his second Test appearance. Playing against Sri Lanka in March 1999, Wasti scored a solid 138 in the first innings and stood unbeaten on 121 later in the second innings to put his team in a commanding position.

His impeccable technique and ability to see off the new ball made him an instant hero in Pakistan and it looked like the men in green had found the perfect opening partner for the flamboyant Saeed Anwar.

Wasti carried his purple match to the 1999 World Cup and in the semi-final game against New Zealand, he stitched a match-winning partnership of 190 runs with Saeed Anwar.

However, his knock of 84 in the semi-finals was his last 50 plus score in international cricket. The right-hand batsman, in his consequent matches, failed to live up to the expectations and was soon left out of the team.

After his scintillating debut against Sri Lanka, the Pakistani opener played four more Tests, scoring a total of 59 runs. His extremely low strike rate and absence of big scores resulted in his omission from the Test arena while his defensive batting style was deemed unfit for the ODI format.

Wasti continued to feature in Pakistan’s domestic circuit till 2010 and made frequent appearances in the Pakistan A team. He finished his first-class career with more than eight thousand runs.