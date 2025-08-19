 5 players not in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad but who played in 2022 ft. Rohit Sharma

The last time the Asia Cup was played in the T20 format was in 2022, as a major precursor to the World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led Team India went in as favorites, but crashed out in the Super 4 stage after successive losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The campaign was an eye-opener in a way, as it suggested that India had not mastered perfection when it came to their personnel or approach in the shortest format. The fact was driven home after the Men in Blue were eliminated in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final following a 10-wicket loss to England.

The majority of the players who featured in the 2022 Asia Cup squad also went on to play the World Cup. However, for several of them, it marked their final T20I appearance as India opted for a radical optimization of their squad and approach.

On that note, let us take a look at five players not in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad but who played in 2022.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

One of the most experienced players, and a key core member of the T20I setup back then, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 Asia Cup. However, he was eventually phased out of the team soon after, with his last appearance coming in December 2022.

India have moved on to names like Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana, among others, since then, leaving no room for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make a comeback. The right-arm pacer has been consistent in the IPL, including a brilliant 2025 campaign to help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their title.

But despite his heroics, the 35-year-old is not on the selectors' radar as younger candidates have been preferred.

#2 Rohit Sharma

The Hitman led India during the 2022 Asia Cup, enjoying a decent campaign as a batter. He scored 133 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 151.

Rohit Sharma played a huge part in India's T20I revamp after their exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He led from the front in terms of approach, eventually leading the team to the World Cup title in 2024. The right-handed batter announced his retirement from the format immediately after India's triumph in Barbados.

Since then, he has played the shortest format in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians (MI) after being retained during the off-season. He had a decent season, but since he is no longer playing T20Is, spares himself from the massive selection headache involving the opening batters for the 2025 edition.

#3 Virat Kohli

The 2022 Asia Cup was a significant tournament for Virat Kohli as it marked the campaign that brought him back to form. The right-handed batter had a significant lean set of years after the COVID-19 break. The poor form was documented to an extent where his No.3 spot was being debated in the playing XI.

However, he regained form just in time. Beginning with a match-winning fifty against Pakistan in the group stage, before ending his hundred drought with his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in the last match. He ended up as the second leading run-scorer in the tournament, finishing only behind Mohammad Rizwan.

Much like Rohit Sharma, he also retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup. He had yet another breakthrough IPL season in 2025, but will not be considered by the selectors as they search for their new permanent No.3 in the format.

#4 Rishabh Pant

The wicket-keeper batter was once the first-choice wicket-keeper in the format, but had a tricky time in 2022. He faced stiff competition from Dinesh Karthik for the role in the squad. The 2022 Asia Cup hampered Pant's case for the spot, as he finished with just 51 runs in four matches with a strike rate of 124.39.

Pant made a return to the T20I side during the 2024 T20 World Cup, but has slid down the pecking order since. A poor 2025 IPL campaign takes him out of the equation completely for the upcoming Asia Cup. With Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, and KL Rahul, all being among the runs, the southpaw has to settle for a place well outside the main squad.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal

The second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal, was a vital cog in India's white-ball plans for a considerable while. The 2022 Asia Cup was a mixed outing for him, and it harmed his cause as Ravichandran Ashwin was preferred for the World Cup later that year.

The wrist-spinner's T20I career has gone off track since then, with his most recent appearance being two years back. Although he has been relatively prolific in domestic cricket and in the IPL, intense competition by the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Kuldeep Yadav, has continued to keep him away from the main squad.

