5 players who earned a name for themselves through CPL

Going down the CPL lane, we take a look at players who shot to fame through the Caribbean Premier League.

08 Aug 2017

T20 leagues have become the de-facto stage for upcoming new talents and they often bring to fore future stars of international cricket. Be it Ravinder Jadeja, Chris Lynn or even Tabraiz Shamsi, over the years we have come to praise T20 talents from all over the world because of some local leagues.

The CPL, then, is no different and over the course of five seasons has delivered a number of upcoming stars, especially for the shortest format of the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the players who grabbed the opportunity and shot to fame in the Caribbean Premier League with of their impressive performances.

#5 Nicholas Pooran

Gearing up and making a comeback from an injury is a herculean task but what do you call a man who gets his ankle broken in a horrific car accident and yet makes it to the national squad just 18 months later? Nicholas Pooran.

Many of us know him as the mystery pick for Mumbai Indians in the IPL auctions but he’s very well known and revered in the CPL circles. Known as an equally destructive hitter in the company of T20 legends such as Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers and Kieron Pollard, Pooran is atop the next crop of power-hitters from West Indies.

Pooran made his CPL debut with Pollard’s Barbados Tridents, after being grabbed in the auctions at a price of $90,000. He proved his worth from the word go, amassing 33 runs in just 12 balls against Trinbago Knight Riders. Pooran was the third highest run-scorer for the Tridents in 2016 which included 18 sixes in just eight innings.