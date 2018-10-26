5 players who were called up to the squad but never played for India

Every child in India has one dream when they pick the bat or ball for the first time. It gives ultimate feeling to them when they wear the Indian jersey and walks into the field to win for their country. We have seen several talented youngsters in India who were lucky to wear the Indian jersey. They have showcased their talents and won the games for their country.

But, there are few cricketers who never had an opportunity to wear the national jersey despite having good records in the domestic cricket. Most of the cricketers are forced to give up the cricket to choose another profession. However, there are some cricketers who devote their entire life to cricket.

The unluckiest thing is not playing for the Indian team even after getting selected in the team. Here are the five players who were called up to the Indian team but did not play a single match in their career. Check it out:

#5 Dheeraj Jadhav

Dheeraj Jadhav

The former Indian cricketer from Maharashtra is one of the unluckiest cricketers in India. Despite having tons of runs in the domestic cricket, his dream of wearing the Indian Jersey remained a dream. After his impressive performances in the domestic circuit, he was included in the Indian Test squad for the 4th Test against Australia in 2004. However, he did not get a cap in the presence of the Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman in the squad.

In his 76 first-class games, he has scored 5831 runs at a terrific average of 56.06. Dheeraj, who also scored 20 tons in his first-class career, has a top score of unbeaten 260 in first-class cricket. He also has good records in his List-A career. Jadhav has scored 1559 in 37 games that he played at an impressive average of 47, including 3 centuries and 11 fifties.

