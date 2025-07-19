5 prominent Indian bowlers who took fewer ODI wickets than BCCI president Roger Binny ft. S Sreesanth

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Roger Binny celebrates his 70th birthday on July 19, 2025. He has held the post since October 2022, but will soon vacate it due to the age cap of 70 years for the BCCI officials.

Binny's appointment came on the virtue of him being a proven performer for the Indian team during his playing days. He played a pivotal role in India's 1983 World Cup triumph, finishing as the highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps.

Overall, Binny played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs and picked up a total of 124 wickets. In particular, he effected 77 dismissals in the 50-over format, with three four-fers. He is on level with Praveen Kumar, who also took 77 wickets in 68 ODIs.

On that note, let's take a look at the former Indian bowlers who took less wickets than Roger Binny in ODIs.

#1 S. Sreesanth - 75 wickets

S Sreesanth made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Nagpur in 2005. He soon became a regular in the XI and went on to register his best figures of 6/55 against England in 2006.

After being dropped in 2008, Sreesanth made his comeback in 2010. He was then part of India's victorious 2011 World Cup side, but went wicketless in both the games he played. Interestingly, the World Cup final at Wankhede was his final ODI appearance.

Sreesanth scalped 75 wickets in 53 ODIs at an average of 33.44, with two four-fers and a solitary five-wicket haul.

#2 RP Singh - 69 wickets

RP Singh burst on to the scene against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2005. He retained his place due to his consistent wicket-taking abilities. RP battled for a place as a left-arm pacer in the side against talented bowlers like Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan.

He was a constant fixture for the side until 2009, before getting dropped. He then was a part of India's tour to England in 2011, picking up four wickets in three ODIs.

In total, RP Singh finished with 69 wickets in 58 appearances, with top figures of 4/35 against Sri Lanka, in the format.

#3 Chetan Sharma - 67 wickets

Chetan Sharma made his ODI debut against West Indies at Jamshedpur in 1983. With the likes of Madan Lal and Roger Binny in their twilight years, Sharma and Manoj Prabhakar were expected to become the leading pacers for the side.

Sharma certainly proved his worth by emerging as the crucial wicket-taker for the side from 1986 to 88. He also became the first Indian to claim a hat-trick during the 1987 World Cup game against New Zealand.

However, due to the decline in his performances, he was dropped from the side in 1989. He then made his comeback for a two-game affair in 1992 and three more appearances in 1994.

Chetan Sharma returned with 67 wickets in 65 ODIs at an average of 34.86, with best figures of 3/22 against Sri Lanka.

#4 Amit Mishra - 64 wickets

Amit Mishra's ODI debut came against South Africa at Dhaka in April 2003. However, after playing only three games, he was dropped and then made a comeback in 2009.

Although Mishra emerged as India's highest wicket-taker in the West Indies series with 11 scalps in 2011, he could not keep his place in the XI. The skillful leg-spinner returned as the best bowler with 18 wickets in an ODI series between India and Zimbabwe in 2013, while also registering his best figures of 6/48.

In the home series against New Zealand in 2016, Amit Mishra was again the best bowler with 15 wickets in five games. Interestingly, he finished with figures of 5/18 in the final game, which was also his last ODI appearance. Overall, Mishra bagged 64 wickets in 36 matches.

#5 Piyush Chawla - 32 wickets

Piyush Chawla's ODI debut came at the age of 18 against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2007. Although Chawla started well by picking up nine wickets in his first three games, he displayed inconsistency.

Despite recording figures of 4/40 against Pakistan and 4/23 against Hong Kong in Kitply Cup and Asia Cup, respectively, in 2008, he was dropped from the side soon after. He then made a comeback in 2011, picking up four wickets in three games of the World Cup.

Piyush Chawla secured 32 wickets in 25 ODIs at an average of 34.90, with two four-fers.

