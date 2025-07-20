5 prominent Indian bowlers who took fewer ODI wickets than Kuldeep Yadav ft. Ravichandran Ashwin

Left-arm wrist spinners are a rare breed in international cricket, and Team India are blessed to have Kuldeep Yadav.

Ad

Yadav has been a proven performer for India, especially in ODI cricket, over the past few years. He has bagged 181 ODI wickets in just 113 matches at an average of 26.44 with two five-wicket hauls.

He is a wicket-taker in the middle overs and also strangles the opponent teams by controlling the flow of runs.

Yadav is the 11th highest wicket-taker for Team India in ODIs and could end up with many more wickets by the time he hangs up his boots.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is a look at five prominent Indian bowlers who have taken fewer ODI wickets than Kuldeep Yadav in their career:

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 156 ODI wickets in 116 matches - Source: Getty

The off-spinner played three more ODIs than Yadav (116) has so far. He, however, picked up 156 wickets (25 fewer than Yadav) in his ODI career.

Ad

Ashwin was a regular member of the Indian ODI team until 2016-17 when he had to make way for the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Post 2017, he played just five ODIs (two in 2022 and three in 2023).

Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker for Indian in Test cricket (537) and was a true match-winner in the red-ball format. He, however, failed to replicate his success in ODIs and averaged 33.20 with the ball compared to an average of 24 in Test cricket.

Ad

#2 Ashish Nehra

Despite multiple injuries, Nehra picked up 157 ODI wickets- Source: Getty

Ashish Nehra's international career was plagued by injuries. Despite various injuries, Nehra played 120 ODI matches. He was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup and was in the team that ended up as runners-up in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Ad

Nehra picked up 157 ODI wickets at an average of 31.72 and was a lethal bowler on his day. His spell of 6-23 against England at Durban in the 2003 World Cup is still etched in cricket fans' minds.

His tally of wickets is 24 fewer than that of Yadav.

Irfan Pathan had a decent ODI career, picking up 173 wickets Source: Getty

Pathan burst onto the scene in international cricket in 2003-04 and was considered the next big thing in Indian cricket. He however failed to live up to the expectations, but still had a decent ODI career.

Ad

With the ball, Pathan picked up 173 ODI wickets (8 fewer than Yadav). In 120 ODI wickets, the left-handed pacer had an average of 29.72.

He last played an ODI for India in 2012 when he was 28 years old and was not considered by the selectors after that.

If he would have played for a few more years, he would have definiley scaled greater heights and could have ended up being one of the top wicket-takers for India in ODI cricket.

Ad

#4 Manoj Prabhakar

The bowling all-rounder had a decent ODI career for India. In 130 ODIs, Prabhakar picked up 157 ODI wickets at an average of 28.88.

He played ODI cricket from 1984 until 1996. His last ODI was against Sri Lanka in Delhi during the 1996 World Cup.

Prabhakar played ODI cricket in an era when fast bowlers were a rare commodity in Indian cricket. He ably supported Kapil Dev and was around for a bit when Javagal Srinath was finding his feet in interntional cricket.

Ad

Despite playing 17 more matches than Yadav, his tally of ODI wickets is 24 less than that of the left-arm wrist spinner.

#5 Munaf Patel

Patel picked up 86 wickets in 70 ODIs for India Source: Getty

The pacer was Team India's unsung hero in the 2011 World Cup. In eight matches during India's victorious campaign, Patel picked up 11 wickets at an average of 32.09.

Ad

He played only 70 ODIs for India. He, however, was impressive in the 50-over format. Patel picked up 86 ODI wickets at an average of 30.26 and an economy rate of under five.

He seldom swayed from his line and length and was a lethal bowler in his prime. It was unfortunate that he had to last play an ODI for India in 2011 at the age of 28. If not for injuries, Patel could have scaled greater heights in the 50-over format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meit Sampat Meit is a cricket journalist who has been working at Sportskeeda for over eight years, writing listicles. A Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Legislative Laws and Company Secretary degree holder, Meit engages in ethical reporting by verifying information twice from multiple websites before penning down any content for the benefit of his readers.



A passionate fan of Team India, Cricket has a special place in his heart owing to the way the sport has continued to evolve over the years. He is also thrilled by the competitiveness on display across all formats in the sport. His favorite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar and reckons that his childhood idol's dominance over world-class bowlers in the 1990s speaks volumes about his skills and achievements.



Meit has had the privilege of interviewing Indian speedster Ishant Sharma and India Women's legend Mithali Raj so far in his professional career.



If he ever laid his hands on a time machine, Meit would love to witness the 2023 ICC World Cup final between India and Australia and believes that ODIs should never be completely replaced by T20Is owing to the format's popularity.



When not working, he likes to read and travel. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news