5 reasons why Mitchell Starc will be missed in Bangladesh

Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the Bangladesh series and Australia will miss him sorely.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2017, 14:11 IST

Starc has been the clear leader of the Australian bowling attack since Johnson's retirement

Mitchell Starc has slowly but steadily established himself as the leader of Australia's Test bowling attack in recent times with terrific performances in big games. Since the retirement of Mitchell Johnson, Starc has shouldered a large bulk of Australia's pace bowling attack despite his injury prone body.

Possessing extreme pace and great control, Starc has showcased the potential and talent to rip apart batting line-ups. As Australia embark on a Bangladesh tour after eleven long years, they will be without their strike bowler, who is still recovering from a stress fracture, and though they possess the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, the absence of Starc leaves a huge void in their bowling attack.

Not convinced? Here are five reasons why Australia will miss him Bangladesh.

#5 The first over nemesis

Starc has been a menace in the first over

Such has been the impact of Mitchell Starc with the new ball that more often than not, the left-arm seamer has picked up an early wicket in the game. To just leave it at 'early wicket' would be a crime given that Starc has as many as 19 wickets across formats in the first over of an innings in between January 2015 and November 2016.

The numbers include seven Test wickets in 23 matches in the first over, underlying the impact he has had in the format. Against Bangladesh, whose main strength lies in their solid opening stands of late, Starc's ability to create breakthroughs early on would have done a world of good.