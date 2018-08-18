5 reasons why MS Dhoni should play the 2019 World Cup

The biggest tournament in International cricket is less than a year away. The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales, from 30 May to 14 July 2019 and will feature 10 teams. Most of them will be engaged in a few bilateral series before that. But, the main focus has already shifted to the World Cup.

All the 10 teams have been trying to find their best combinations and players that will play a vital role in those conditions. The Indian team are no exception to this as they will be looking to win the World Cup for the third time (Previously won in 1983 and 2011). After having won the 2011 edition, four years later, India lost to the eventual champions and the hosts Australia in the semi-final. In 2017, India lost the Champions Trophy final to arch-rivals Pakistan. This time around they will be looking to go all the way and win the prized trophy.

Winning a tournament requires a collective effort. But in the big games, a couple of players can make a real difference and MS Dhoni is one such player. There is no doubt that he is well past his prime, but if India are to win the World Cup, he has to play and play well.

He had earlier stated that he wants to play till the 2019 World Cup. But due to his recent performances, people began to question his prowess. But he is still an integral part of the squad. So, let us have a look at some of the reasons why he should be there in the World Cup squad.

Experience of winning the trophy

MS Dhoni holding the 2011 ICC World Cup Trophy

In the world of sports, nothing matches experience and in a tournament like the World Cup, having experienced people in the team is always an asset. In the knockouts, you want players who have been in those situations before and have come out on top. You want players who can cope with the pressure and help others do the same.

MS Dhoni is one such player who ticks all of these boxes. He has been there and seen it all, from being eliminated in the group stages to winning the trophy as a captain. The team are yet to be announced, but we are pretty sure about the core of the team that will participate in the World Cup. And in that list, other than the captain, Virat Kohli, Dhoni is the only player who has been a part of a World Cup win.

He was the captain and played a brilliant innings on the night of the big Final. So, India will be more than happy to have the services of the great man in the upcoming tournament.

