The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to begin on Wednesday, February 19, with Pakistan hosting New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

Ad

India were the runner-up of the previous edition in 2017 when they lost to Pakistan in the final. They last won the Champions Trophy in the 2013 edition in England.

The Men in Blue are among the favorites to win the tournament this time around. They beat England 3-0 in their recent ODI series at home and have been in solid form as well.

Indian players hold several records in the history of the competition. As they prepare to begin their campaign in the 2025 edition, here are five records held by Indian players in the Champions Trophy.

Ad

Trending

5 records held by Indian players in the Champions Trophy

#5 Highest 1st wicket partnership

Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly have the highest first-wicket stand in the Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for the highest first-wicket partnership by a pair in Champions Trophy history. In the 2022 edition, England batted first against India in Colombo and posted a total of 269/7.

Ad

Opening the batting for India in the chase, Sehwag and then skipper Ganguly put up a match-winning partnership of 192 runs for the opening wicket in 28.4 overs. Sehwag scored 126 runs, while Ganguly remained unbeaten on 117 as they won the game by eight wickets.

#4 Most Hundreds

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for the most hundreds in the history of the Champions Trophy. The left-hander tops the chart with three hundreds. Herschelle Gibbs, Sourav Ganguly, and Chris Gayle also have three hundreds, however, Dhawan is on top with the best average among the four batters.

Ad

Dhawan scored two hundreds in the 2013 edition against South Africa and West Indies. In the 2017 edition, he also slammed a hundred against Sri Lanka to notch up his third century in the history of the tournament.

#3 Highest strike rate

Shikhar Dhawan is India's highest run-scorer in the history of the competition - Source: Getty

Southpaw Shikhar Dhawan also has the highest strike rate in the history of the Champions Trophy. The former India batter boasts a strike rate of 101.59 in the tournament. Virat Kohli with a strike rate of 92.32 is behind Dhawan.

Ad

Dhawan has played 10 matches in the history of the competition and has scored 701 runs with three centuries and as many fifties at an average of 77.88. Chris Gayle (88.77), Sanath Jayasuriya (88.01), and Graeme Smith (86.71) are the other players in the list of top five batters with the highest strike rates.

#2 Most 50+ scores

Along with scoring the most hundreds, Shikhar Dhawan also holds the record for registering the most 50+ scores in the Champions Trophy. With three hundreds and three half-centuries, Dhawan has six 50+ scores in the history of the tournament.

Ad

Former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid also have six 50+ scores in the history of the tournament. However, Dhawan tops the charts with a higher average and strike rate and more aggregate runs as compared to Ganguly and Dravid.

#1 Most Sixes

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, known for his aggressive approach, holds the record for the most number of sixes hit by a player in the history of the Champions Trophy. Ganguly, who played 13 matches in the competition overall, has 17 sixes to his name.

Chris Gayle with 15 sixes from 17 matches comes second on the list behind Ganguly, followed by Eoin Morgan (14), Shane Watson (12), and Paul Collingwood (11).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news