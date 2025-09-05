  • home icon
5 star cricketers who you didn't know played for two countries ft. Rusty Theron

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Sep 05, 2025 13:17 IST
Ross Taylor will join Rusty Theron and several others in representing multiple countries [Credit: Getty]

New Zealand legend Ross Taylor surprised the cricketing world by announcing his comeback to the international arena at 41. The former Kiwi captain will represent Samoa in the upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier in Oman.

Taylor became eligible to play for another country after his three-year cooling-off period ended this April. The former New Zealander retired in 2022, having scored over 18,000 runs in international cricket.

The right-hander will join a list of other cricketers to have represented multiple countries at the international level.

While a few like Eoin Morgan, Ed Joyce, and Roelof van der Merwe, among several others, are well-known to have played for two countries, a whole host of others have done the same.

On that note, here are five star players to have represented two countries, whose names may take fans by surprise.

#1 Rusty Theron

Rusty Theron could strike lusty blows with the bat in the lower order [Credit: Getty]

Former South African pacer Juan 'Rusty' Theron became a fan favorite for his ability to nail yorkers at will. The right-arm pacer played four ODIs and nine T20Is for the Proteas between 2010 and 2012.

However, a series of knee injuries forced Theron to retire from all forms of South African cricket in 2015. The now-40-year-old then completed his cooling-off period before returning to international cricket for the USA team in 2019.

Theron played 14 ODIs and nine T20Is for the USA between 2019 and 2022, with his overall numbers in international cricket reading 55 wickets in 36 matches across the two white-ball formats.

#2 Geraint Jones

Géraint Jones was England's first-choice gloveman in the middle of the 2000s [Credit: Getty]

Remember former England wicketkeeper Geraint Jones pulling off the series-levelling catch in Ashes 2005? That, along with several handy contributions with the bat, played a massive role in England's historic 2-1 series win over the dominant Aussies in 2005.

Jones played all three formats for England from 2004 to 2006, scoring over 2,000 runs with a century and 10 half-centuries in 85 outings. He later moved to play in the Papua New Guinea setup from 2012 to 2014.

Jones played two T20Is for them in 2014, scoring a combined 47 runs, before announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2015.

#3 Hayden Walsh

Hayden Walsh is renowned across the globe for his CPL heroics [Credit: Getty]

Fans around the globe recognize Hayden Walsh as a star leg-spinner for the West Indies and in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Yet, in a news flash for many, the now-33-year-old debuted in international cricket for the USA in 2019.

Walsh played an ODI and eight T20Is for the USA, picking up a combined six wickets. However, he moved to the West Indian setup later in 2019 and started representing them towards the end of that season.

Walsh has played a combined 55 games for the West Indies across the two white-ball formats, picking up 53 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

#4 Xavier Marshall

Dashing opener Xavier Marshall had a similar career arc in international cricket as Hayden Walsh, but in the opposite order. The right-hander was a part of the West Indian team in all three formats in the second half of the 2000s.

His West Indian career spanned from 2005 to 2009, during which he scored 714 runs in 37 matches across formats, with a century and two half-centuries. Marshall then moved to the USA setup and represented them from 2019 to 2021, scoring 425 runs in 27 games.

#5 Anderson Cummins

Former all-rounder Anderson Cummins was another West Indian cricketer who later shifted scenes to play for another country. The Barbados-born speedster played five Tests for the West Indies in 1993 and 1994, finishing with nine wickets.

Cummins also played 63 ODIs for the West Indies, including the 1992 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He picked up 78 wickets and scored 459 runs in that span.

After over a decade, Cummins played 13 ODIs for Canada in the 2007 season, including three in the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean. He picked up 13 wickets for Canada.

