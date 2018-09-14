5 T20 Legends who have not scored a century in the IPL

Australia v India - Commonwealth Bank Series

The Indian Premier League (IPL) started in 2008. It has grown tremendously in terms of the viewership, revenue, and entertainment value. IPL is renowned for big hitting, loud music, and thrilling finishes. It thrives on players producing brilliant performances in batting and bowling.

There have been a lot of superstars, but a few of them have not scored a century ever in the IPL. Four of them are from India and one from West Indies.

#5. Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has played 165 matches and scored 4086 runs at an average of 28.57. He has been a consistent performer and known for giving big-starts to his team. It comes as a surprise he has not scored a century in the IPL. His highest score is 87. Uthappa has also not scored a century in any other T20 tournaments.

#4. Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir has so many fifties but is yet to score a hundred

Gautam Gambhir has made 4217 runs at an average of 31.23 in 154 matches. As an opener, he has been superlative and has produced some excellent innings for his team. It comes as a surprise he has not scored a century in the IPL with his highest score being 93.

#3. Kieron Pollard

Pollard has been destructive but not for long enough to score a century in the IPL

Pollard is a big-hitter who has scored 2476 runs at an average of 28.13. He has 13 fifties in his name, but no century to his credit. His highest score is 78. The entertainer is known for hitting big sixes, and hence his strike rate is 145.73. Pollard has often batted in the lower middle-order and that has limited his chances of scoring a century. Recently, he scored his maiden T20 century in the Caribbean Premier League.

#2. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has been disappointing in the IPL barring a few bright sparks

Yuvraj has played 128 matches and scored 2652 runs at an average of 24.78. His strike rate is 129.68 and has scored 12 fifties. Yuvraj has not scored a century ever in the IPL and one reason is that he bats lower down the order and does not get enough balls to score. His highest score in the IPL is 83. He has not been able to score a century in other T20 competitions as well.

#1. MS Dhoni

Dhoni is yet to get a century in the IPL

MS Dhoni has scored 4016 runs in 175 matches at an average of 40.16. He has 20 half-centuries in his name. Dhoni has been one of the best match-winners in the IPL. Most of his excellent performances have come in the winning cause. He bats lower down the order, and this is one of the main reasons why he has not scored a century so far in the IPL and other T20 tournaments. His highest score of 79* came in the last edition of the IPL.