5 World Cup winning players who are in India Champions squad for WCL 2025 ft. Yuvraj Singh

The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) got underway on Friday, July 18, 2025, with the Pakistan Champions defeating the England Champions by five runs in a thrilling opener at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.Meanwhile, defending champions India Champions will begin their campaign on Sunday, July 20, with a highly anticipated clash against the Pakistan Champions at the same venue. Led once again by star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, the squad features several notable names. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInterestingly, the team includes multiple players who were part of India’s historic 2011 World Cup-winning squad. On that note, let’s take a look at five members of that legendary side who are representing the India champions in the WCL 2025.5 World Cup winning players who are in India Champions squad for WCL 2025#1 Yuvraj SinghLeading the list is former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was named the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. The left-hander was exceptional with both bat and ball, amassing 362 runs in eight innings at an average of 90.50, including four fifties and a century. He also took 15 wickets in nine innings at an average of 25.13 and a strike rate of 30.00, with best bowling figures of 5/31.Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019. Across formats, he played 399 matches, scoring 11,686 runs at an average of 34.98, with 71 half-centuries and 17 centuries. The left-arm spinner also picked up 147 wickets at an average of 35.87, including a five-wicket haul.#2 Yusuf PathanAnother member of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad set to feature for India Champions in WCL 2025 is Yusuf Pathan. Known for his explosive hitting, Yusuf played six matches during the tournament, scoring 74 runs at an average of 14.80 and a strike rate of 115.62, with a highest score of an unbeaten 30.Yusuf bid farewell to international cricket in 2021 after representing the nation in 79 matches across ODIs and T20Is. He amassed 1,046 runs in 59 innings at an average of 24.32 and a strike rate of 119.67, registering three half-centuries and two centuries.#3 Suresh RainaNext up is Suresh Raina, who played a couple of crucial innings during the 2011 World Cup. He appeared in four matches, scoring 74 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 74.00 and a strike rate of 98.66. His unbeaten knocks of 34 against Australia in the quarterfinal and 36 against Pakistan in the semifinal were pivotal to India’s title run.Suresh Raina amassed 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs (Source: Getty)Raina retired from international cricket in August 2020 after featuring in 322 matches across formats. The southpaw scored 7,988 runs at an average of 32.87, registering 48 half-centuries and seven centuries.#4 Piyush ChawlaVeteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who announced his retirement in June 2025, is another 2011 World Cup winner in the India Champions lineup for WCL 2025. He played three matches during the tournament, picking up four wickets at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 42.00.Chawla represented India in 35 matches across formats, claiming 43 wickets at an average of 35.76 and a strike rate of 45.16.#5 Harbhajan SinghRounding off the list is legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who featured in nine matches during the 2011 World Cup. He took nine wickets at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 58.00, with best figures of 3/53.Harbhajan Singh took 269 ODI wickets for the Men in Blue (Source: Getty)Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021. Over the course of his career, he played in 365 matches across formats, claiming an impressive 707 wickets at an average of 32.59 and a strike rate of 58.77, including 28 five-wicket hauls.