A history of the best encounters between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup

An intangible fervour has enveloped the cricketing world with the contest of the arch-rivals India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on September 23, 2018, in the Super 4s. With nail-biting finishes and edge-of-the-seat thrillers guaranteed in every battle that takes place between the two nations, expectations are rocket-high for the fifth game of the Asia Cup as well.

The two sides have faced each other 13 times in the tournament, with India inching ahead with 7 wins and Pakistan coming close with 5 victories under their belt. Here, we look back at the 5 best battles that have unearthed when the two subcontinental giants have faced off against each other in the Asia Cup.

April 13, 1984: India won by 54 runs at Sharjah

In the first edition of the Asia Cup that was held at UAE, India and Pakistan clashed in the finals of the tournament. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Indians got off to an assured started, adding 54 runs for the first wicket, with openers Surinder Khanna and Ghulam Parkar ensuring that the new ball bowlers were kept at bay. However, despite Khanna’s 56 and Sandeep Patil’s 43, India managed just 188 runs in 46 overs - a modest target in all honesty.

In reply, Pakistan did lose Saadat Ali up early but Mohsin Khan ensured that the victory was well on track. However, once he was dismissed by Ravi Shastri, the order collapsed and the side were eventually all out for 134 in 39.4 overs. Shastri along with Roger Binny picked up 3 wickets apiece, and the poor running between the wickets from the Pakistani batters - there were four run-outs in the innings - meant that the Men in Green were never in the game. The first clash in the Asia Cup ended with India notching up a comprehensive win.

