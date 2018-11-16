Aamir Sohail, JP Duminy lead strong Mzansi Super League commentary team

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 113 // 16 Nov 2018, 16:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Legendary Pakistani opening batsman Aamir Sohail will lead a strong commentary team containing 17 top names for the Mzansi Super League, which officially opens with a top clash between the Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans at PPC Newlands tomorrow evening (7pm start).

The 32 tournament matches will be exclusively showcased by the SA Broadcasting Corporation in the sub-Saharan region with Sony Entertainment Network in India and the sub-continent region.

Joining Sohail - the free-scoring and now well-trusted voice of cricket in the sub-continent region - will be other familiar international voices in Dominic Cork (England), Alistair Campbell (Zimbabwe) alongside a quartet of former Proteas talents in Lance Klusener, Paul Harris, Andre Nel and Monde Zondeki.

Injured current Protea JP Duminy, who captained the national side in Sri Lanka two months ago, will also form part of the commentary box as he gives fresh dressing room analysis with strong authority from recent dressing room experiences.

There will be the sultry, trusted voices from Kass Naidoo, Natalie Germanos, Mluleki Ntsabo, Udo Carelse as well as fresh additions with television personalities in Katlego Maboe and Graeme Richards.

Three men familiar with the domestic cricket scene - Ahmed Amla (in Durban), Justin Kreusch (Port Elizabeth) and Nono Phongolo (Gauteng) - will also give the commentary team an additional edge for the tournament.