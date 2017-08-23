AB de Villiers steps down as ODI captain

ABD said that he would like to get back to playing Tests.

AB de Villiers was captain for six years

After much speculation, AB de Villiers has stepped down as the captain of the South African One Day International side.

Earlier today, he had tweeted telling the world to look forward to a big announcement later in the day. As soon as he did so, a lot of people began to speculate and wonder if he was going to announce his Test retirement.

However, much to the delight of fans all over the world, he confirmed that he would be available for selection in all three formats of the game.

He was the captain of the side for six years. Under his captaincy, South Africa reached the semifinal of the World Cup in 2015.

Here is what he said in the video which was posted on Facebook:

A lot has been said over the past twelve months and I feel it is time to make my position absolutely clear. Over the past year or so I've tried to manage my commitments I've felt mentally and physically tired. My wife and I are bringing up two fantastic kids and playing in all three formats together since 2004 has taken a toll.

Together with Cricket South Africa, we have tried to develop a viable schedule which allows me to prolong my career as long as possible. This strategy has prompted some people to say that I'm picking and choosing when to play for the Proteas and even to suggest I'm even putting myself before the team.

This is simply not true and has never been true. Playing for South Africa is and always will be the greatest privilege of my life.

Now to move forward Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain of the T20 and Test teams. Bearing this in mind, I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as the captain of the ODI team.

It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years but it is time now for somebody else to take the ODI side forward and whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support.

Following this recent break, I do feel completely refreshed and revived. I want to get back on the field and I have ensured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season. There's plenty of hard work coming up in the nets and I have to prepare properly. But I will be ready to play if required from the middle of October.

Lastly, if I am lucky to get selected, I cannot guarantee runs and catches. Nobody can do that. But what I can absolutely guarantee is a 100% commitment to the Proteas in every format of the game as and when required. That is the promise I had made in 2004 and the promise I make today.