"Ab toh aadat si hai mujhko ft chahal"- Fans divided over Yuzvendra Chahal's reaction to World Cup 2023 exclusion

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's reaction to not getting picked for the World Cup 2023 has been heartbreaking for many fans.

The 33-year-old didn't find a place in the preliminary squad and was also behind Ravichandran Ashwin in the pecking order. Here's what Chahal was quoted as saying by Wisden.com:

"I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it’s a World Cup, where you can’t take 17 or 18. I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups (laughs)."

Fans on X did feel bad for Yuzvendra Chahal, as he also didn't play even a single game of the 2021 and 2022 editions of the T20 World Cup. However, some felt that the decision to leave out Chahal was logical.

Here are some of the reactions:

Yuzvendra Chahal is not thinking too much about competition

While Yuzvendra Chahal fell down in the pecking order behind the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, he is not too fussed about it. He still continues to be great mates with his contemporaries off the field and wants to work hard.

On this, he stated:

“I don’t think too much in that sense [on competing with other spinners in the Indian team’, because I know if I perform well, I’ll play. Someone or the other will eventually replace you in the future. That time will come someday.”

He further added:

“The main goal is that India should win, because this is not an individual game. If I am part of the team or not, they are like my brothers. Obviously, I support India [team]. I like the challenge: it tells me I need to work hard so that I come back.”

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently playing County Cricket in the UK for Kent.

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.