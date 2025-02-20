Abu Dhabi Ramadan Rumble 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Organized by Cricket Hong Kong, the Abu Dhabi Ramadan Rumble, will be played from February 20 to March 6 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. A total of 25 matches will be played in the tournament, with 12 teams competing for the championship.

The opening match features Lexington Shotguns and Altrad. Other teams participating in the competition are Royal Gujrat Falcons, Volcano Sports Academy, Seven Districts, Consolidated Shipping Services, Wisdom Medical, Abu Dhabi Smashers, ALS Superstars, Etihad Shaheen, The Vision Shipping, and Karwan Cricket Club.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with each team playing three matches. After the completion of 18 league matches, the top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs. The winner of each qualifier will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for March 5, with the final match to be played on March 6.

In the previous edition of the Abu Dhabi Ramadan Rumble, held in 2023, Etihad Shaheen triumphed over Environment Agency in a dominant performance. Chasing a modest target of 96, Etihad Shaheen won the match by nine wickets.

Shah Faisal was named the Player of the Match (POTM) for his remarkable bowling performance, claiming figures of 4/4, which played a key role in his team's victory. This year’s edition promises to bring exciting cricket action as teams compete for the prestigious title.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, live-streaming details, and match timings:

Abu Dhabi Ramadan Rumble 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 20

Match 1 - Lexington Shotguns vs Altrad, 8:00 PM

Friday, February 21

Match 2 - Royal Gujrat Falcons vs Volcano Sports Academy, 7:00 PM

Match 3 - Seven Districts vs Lexington Shotguns, 11:00 PM

Saturday, February 22

Match 4 - Consolidated Shipping Services vs Wisdom Medical, 5:00 PM

Match 5 - Abu Dhabi Smashers vs The Vision Shipping, 9:00 PM

Sunday, February 23

Match 6 - ALS Superstars vs Etihad Shaheen, 9:00 AM

Match 7 - Consolidated Shipping Services vs Royal Gujrat Falcons, 1:00 PM

Match 8 - Wisdom Medical vs Volcano Sports Academy, 5:00 PM

Match 9 - Seven Districts vs Karwan Cricket Club, 9:00 PM

Monday, February 24

Match 10 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Altrad, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, February 25

Match 11 - Abu Dhabi Smashers vs ALS Superstars, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, February 26

Match 12 - The Vision Shipping vs Etihad Shaheen, 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 28

Match 13 - Consolidated Shipping Services vs Volcano Sports Academy, 7:30 PM

Match 14 - Wisdom Medical vs Royal Gujrat Falcons, 11:30 PM

Friday, March 1

Match 15 - Seven Districts vs Altrad, 7:30 PM

Match 16 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Lexington Shotguns, 11:30 PM

Saturday, March 2

Match 17 - Abu Dhabi Smashers vs Etihad Shaheen, 7:30 PM

Match 18 - The Vision Shipping vs ALS Superstars, 11:30 PM

Monday, March 3

Quarter Final 1 - TBD vs TBD, 7:30 PM

Quarter Final 2 - TBD vs TBD, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, March 4

Quarter Final 3 - TBD vs TBD, 7:30 PM

Quarter Final 4 - TBD vs TBD, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5

Semi-Final 1 - TBD vs TBD, 7:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBD vs TBD, 11:30 PM

Thursday, March 6

Final - TBD vs TBD, 8:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Ramadan Rumble 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Abu Dhabi Ramadan Rumble 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

Abu Dhabi Ramadan Rumble 2025: Full Squads

Lexington Shotguns

Ali Abid, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Dawood Ejaz, Fahad Nawaz, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hafeez Rahman, Hanif Ullah, Muhammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Mohsin, Mujahid Amin, Salman Randhawa, Sandy Singh, Tanvir Javed, Usman Pandit, Vriitya Aravind, Zuhaib Zubair

Altrad

﻿Anil Narayanan, Arqam Abbasi, Arun Achu, Haroon Rasheed Palli, Izaz Ali, Junaid Shamzu, Manikantan Nair K, Midhun Sudhakar, Rizwan Sabir, Sreeranj Thevarparam, Sujith Subrahmanian, Surjith Manohardas, Vishnu Menon, Vishnu Raj, Vishnu Sukaran, Yayin Kiran Rai

Royal Gujrat Falcons

Bilal Asif, Ethan D'Souza, Faizan Alam, Faizan Awan, Irfan Ayub, Jonathan Figy, Junaid Siddique, Kalim Ullah, Mohammad Azhar, Mohammed Hunain, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Talha, Nishar Ahamed, Riyaz Pa, Sami Ul Haq

Volcano Sports Academy

Abrar Shaikh, Ajay Dharnia, Atta Ur Rahim, Divan Mienie, Ghulam Murtaza, Kamran Atta, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Irshad, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Rayan Jay, Saif Ullah, Shakeeb Ahmed, Shehan Dilshan, Zahoor Khan, Zia Mukhtar

Seven Districts

Aftab Alam, Aftab Javed, Ahmad Ali, Awais Khan, Farhan Khan, Farman Ali, Hafiz Almas Ayub, Ibrahim Masood, Junaid Khan, Luqman Faisal, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Irfan, Saghir Khan, Syed Haider, Wahab Hassan, Zeeshan Ali

Consolidated Shipping Services

Abhiram Hrithwik, Albin Alias, Aquib Fazal, Danish Sarhadi, Farzeen Ahmed, Haider Razak, Mohammed Ali, Nawodya Wijayakumara, Nipun Babu, Raees Ahmed, Renjith Mani, Rizwan Ks, Rojith Ganesh, Vishnuraj Mp, Zeeshan Naseer

Wisdom Medical

Abdul Basit, Abu Bakar, Hammad Khan, Masood Gurbaz, Muhammad Shahdad, Parm Jot, Saad Maqsood, Sagar Kalyan, Said Umar Shah, Samal Udawhaththa, Sikandar Khan, Suhail Ahamed, Syed Masih, Syed Zohaib, Wasim Akram, Zohair Iqbal

Abu Dhabi Smashers

Abdullah Kayani, Alishan Sharafu, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Danish Qureshi, Kashiane Roberts, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Irfan Hafiz, Raja Akif, Rohan Mustafa, Shujat Talat, Toseef Imran, Umair Ali Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Zain Butt, Zeeshan Bhatti

The Vision Shipping

Ikram Janjua, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rohid, Nasir Faraz, Rizwan Cp, Safeer Tariq, Sajjad Malook, Salman Ali, Saqib Mehmood, Shahbaz Ali, Shahnawaz Khan, Ubaidullah Chowdary, Umar Arshad, Uzair Khan

ALS Superstars

Abdullah Abdul Qayyum, Anoop Gopalakrishna, Awais Khan, Farhan Babar, Kaseem Sajjad, Matiullah Khan, Md Younus, Mohamed Muslim, Mohammad Taimoor, Mohammed Savad, Mudassar Hussain, Prithvi Madhu, Ronak Panoly, Sanchit Sharma, Uzair Bacha, Wazir Khan

Etihad Shaheen

Amjad Gul, Arshad Khan, Asanaka Rohan, Darshana Pieris, Faizan Ali, Ghulam Farid, Hazrat Bilal, Huzaifa Khurram, Irfan Khattak, Jawad Qazi, Mohammad Shareef Ap, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Rayan Khan, Riyan Mohammed, Sabir Ali, Shah Faisal

Karwan Cricket Club

Abdul Ghaffar, Asif Khan, Awais Ali Shah, Babar Iqbal, Furqan Khalil, Haider Ali, Hameed Khan, Ibrar Ahmad, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Saif Ali Ghouri, Shahan Akram, Siyam Khan, Taimoor Ali, Zahid Ali

