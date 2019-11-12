×
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 | Live streaming, cricket score, fixtures, squads, groups, and where to watch

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Preview
12 Nov 2019, 14:27 IST

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

The glitz and glamour of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is all set to take over from Friday, 15 November, with the reigning champions Northern Warriors taking over Maratha Arabians in the first match of the tournament. The T10 league, which came into existence in 2017 will enter successfully into its third season from November 15.

This edition will also feature three new sides - Bangla Tigers, Qalanders and Team Abu Dhabi coached by Aftab Ahmed, Aqib Javed, and Trevor Bayliss respectively. The presence of high profile players in the form of icon players has given this tournament an extra kick. Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, and Hashim Amla are expected to add the elements of quality and class along-with the hard-hitters like Andre Russell and Chris Lynn.

Retired Indian player Yuvraj Singh will play under coach Andy Flower as the Indian icon player for Maratha Arabians. Kerala Kings were crowned as the 2017 T10 champions while Northern Warriors won the tournament last year.


Teams and squads

Each team will have a total of 14 members. They must have two optional extra players but their cost will be born completely by the franchisee, 2 UAE players and one emerging talent player.


Northern Warriors 

Coach: India Robin Singh 

Icon player: Darren Sammy

Andre Russell, Sam Billings, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nicholas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, Ansh Tandon, Amir Hayat, Mark Deyal 

Optional Players: George Munsey, and Karim Janat.

Advertisement

Karnataka Tuskers 

Coach: Tom Moody

Icon player: Hashim Amla

Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown, Evin Lewis, Kesrick Williams, Johnson Charles, Ross Whiteley, Fabian Allen, Shapoor Zadran, Ahmed Raza, Asif Mumtaz, and Nathan Remmington 

Optional Players: Marlon Samuels and Shafiqullah Shafaq.


Team Abu Dhabi 

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Icon player: Moeen Ali

Mohammad Amir, Harry Gurney, Luke Wright, Corey Anderson, Lewis Gregory, Ben Laughlin, Niroshan Dickwella, Richard Gleeson, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Hayden Walsh Jr. 

Optional Players: Alex Davies.


Maratha Arabians 

Coach: Andy Flower 

Icon player: Chris Lynn

Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Mohammad Irfan, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Hazratullah Zazai, Chadwick Walton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Qasim, James Fuller

Optional Players: Adam Lyth.


Bangla Tigers 

Coach: Aftab Ahmed 

Icon player: Thisara Perera

Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Robbie Frylinck, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad, James Faulkner, Anamul Haque, Farhad Reza, Chirag Suri, Shiraz Ahmed, Junaid Siddiqui, and Yasir Ali

Optional Players: Mahedi Hasan, Arafat Sunny.


Deccan Gladiators 

Coach: Mushtaq Ahmed 

Icon player: Shane Watson

Ben Cutting, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Anton Devcich, Zahir Khan, Mohd. Shahzad, Fawad Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Zahoor Khan, Asif Khan, and Chandrapaul Hemraj

Optional Players: Mason Crane, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.


Qalandars 

Coach: Aqib Javed

Icon player: Shahid Afridi

Luke Ronchi, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Philip Salt, Imran Nazir, Maaz Khan, Majid Ali, Haris Rauf and Sohail Akhtar (captain)

Optional Players: Ahsan Mirza and Dilbar Hussain.


Delhi Bulls 

Coach: Stephen Fleming 

Icon player: Eoin Morgan

Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Hasnain, Sherfane Rutherford, Muhammad Usman, Amir Yameen, Waheed Ahmed, and Tobias Visee

Optional Players: Ali Khan, and Paul Stirling.


Fixtures

The eight teams are divided into two groups (A and B) of four. Group A consists of Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, and  Karnataka Tuskers. Group B has Northern Warriors, Qalandars, Maratha Arabians, and Team Abu Dhabi. The top four teams (A1, A2, A3, A4 and B1, B2, B3, B4) from both the group will play each other in the super league. One qualifier, eliminator 1 and 2, a 3rd place playoff and the grand final on November 24. 


15th November

Maratha Arabians vs. Northern Warriors 

Deccan Gladiators vs. Delhi Bulls 

Team Abu Dhabi vs. Qalandars


16th November

Deccan Gladiators vs. Bangla Tigers 

Karnataka Tuskers vs. Delhi Bulls 

Northern Warriors vs. Qalandars


17th November 

Northern Warriors vs. Team Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs. Karnataka Tuskers 

Qalandars vs. Maratha Arabians


18th November

Deccan Gladiators vs. Karnataka Tuskers 

Team Abu Dhabi vs. Maratha Arabians 

Delhi Bulls vs. Bangla Tigers


19th November

A1 vs. B2 

A3 vs. B4

A2 vs. B3


20th November 

A4 vs. B1 

A2 vs. B4 

A1 vs. B3


21st November 

A3 vs. B1 

A4 vs. B2 

A1 vs. B4


22nd November

A3 vs. B2 

A2 vs. B1

A4 vs. B3


23rd November 

Qualifier: 1st vs 2nd 

Eliminator 3rd vs. 4th 

Eliminator 2: Runner Match 25 vs. Winner match 26


24th November 

3rd Position: runner up match 26 vs. Runner up match 27

GRAND FINAL: Winner match 25 vs. Winner match 27


Channels and live stream

The T10 league will be telecasted on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv and Jio TV.

Tags:
T10 League 2019 Maratha Arabians Qalandars Cricket Yuvraj Singh Hashim Amla T10 League Schedule 2019 T10 League Squads & Teams 2019 T10 League Winners List
