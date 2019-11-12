Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 | Live streaming, cricket score, fixtures, squads, groups, and where to watch
The glitz and glamour of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is all set to take over from Friday, 15 November, with the reigning champions Northern Warriors taking over Maratha Arabians in the first match of the tournament. The T10 league, which came into existence in 2017 will enter successfully into its third season from November 15.
This edition will also feature three new sides - Bangla Tigers, Qalanders and Team Abu Dhabi coached by Aftab Ahmed, Aqib Javed, and Trevor Bayliss respectively. The presence of high profile players in the form of icon players has given this tournament an extra kick. Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, and Hashim Amla are expected to add the elements of quality and class along-with the hard-hitters like Andre Russell and Chris Lynn.
Retired Indian player Yuvraj Singh will play under coach Andy Flower as the Indian icon player for Maratha Arabians. Kerala Kings were crowned as the 2017 T10 champions while Northern Warriors won the tournament last year.
Teams and squads
Each team will have a total of 14 members. They must have two optional extra players but their cost will be born completely by the franchisee, 2 UAE players and one emerging talent player.
Northern Warriors
Coach: India Robin Singh
Icon player: Darren Sammy
Andre Russell, Sam Billings, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nicholas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, Ansh Tandon, Amir Hayat, Mark Deyal
Optional Players: George Munsey, and Karim Janat.
Karnataka Tuskers
Coach: Tom Moody
Icon player: Hashim Amla
Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown, Evin Lewis, Kesrick Williams, Johnson Charles, Ross Whiteley, Fabian Allen, Shapoor Zadran, Ahmed Raza, Asif Mumtaz, and Nathan Remmington
Optional Players: Marlon Samuels and Shafiqullah Shafaq.
Team Abu Dhabi
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Icon player: Moeen Ali
Mohammad Amir, Harry Gurney, Luke Wright, Corey Anderson, Lewis Gregory, Ben Laughlin, Niroshan Dickwella, Richard Gleeson, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Optional Players: Alex Davies.
Maratha Arabians
Coach: Andy Flower
Icon player: Chris Lynn
Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Mohammad Irfan, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Hazratullah Zazai, Chadwick Walton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Qasim, James Fuller
Optional Players: Adam Lyth.
Bangla Tigers
Coach: Aftab Ahmed
Icon player: Thisara Perera
Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Robbie Frylinck, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad, James Faulkner, Anamul Haque, Farhad Reza, Chirag Suri, Shiraz Ahmed, Junaid Siddiqui, and Yasir Ali
Optional Players: Mahedi Hasan, Arafat Sunny.
Deccan Gladiators
Coach: Mushtaq Ahmed
Icon player: Shane Watson
Ben Cutting, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Anton Devcich, Zahir Khan, Mohd. Shahzad, Fawad Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Zahoor Khan, Asif Khan, and Chandrapaul Hemraj
Optional Players: Mason Crane, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
Qalandars
Coach: Aqib Javed
Icon player: Shahid Afridi
Luke Ronchi, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Philip Salt, Imran Nazir, Maaz Khan, Majid Ali, Haris Rauf and Sohail Akhtar (captain)
Optional Players: Ahsan Mirza and Dilbar Hussain.
Delhi Bulls
Coach: Stephen Fleming
Icon player: Eoin Morgan
Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Hasnain, Sherfane Rutherford, Muhammad Usman, Amir Yameen, Waheed Ahmed, and Tobias Visee
Optional Players: Ali Khan, and Paul Stirling.
Fixtures
The eight teams are divided into two groups (A and B) of four. Group A consists of Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, and Karnataka Tuskers. Group B has Northern Warriors, Qalandars, Maratha Arabians, and Team Abu Dhabi. The top four teams (A1, A2, A3, A4 and B1, B2, B3, B4) from both the group will play each other in the super league. One qualifier, eliminator 1 and 2, a 3rd place playoff and the grand final on November 24.
15th November
Maratha Arabians vs. Northern Warriors
Deccan Gladiators vs. Delhi Bulls
Team Abu Dhabi vs. Qalandars
16th November
Deccan Gladiators vs. Bangla Tigers
Karnataka Tuskers vs. Delhi Bulls
Northern Warriors vs. Qalandars
17th November
Northern Warriors vs. Team Abu Dhabi
Bangla Tigers vs. Karnataka Tuskers
Qalandars vs. Maratha Arabians
18th November
Deccan Gladiators vs. Karnataka Tuskers
Team Abu Dhabi vs. Maratha Arabians
Delhi Bulls vs. Bangla Tigers
19th November
A1 vs. B2
A3 vs. B4
A2 vs. B3
20th November
A4 vs. B1
A2 vs. B4
A1 vs. B3
21st November
A3 vs. B1
A4 vs. B2
A1 vs. B4
22nd November
A3 vs. B2
A2 vs. B1
A4 vs. B3
23rd November
Qualifier: 1st vs 2nd
Eliminator 3rd vs. 4th
Eliminator 2: Runner Match 25 vs. Winner match 26
24th November
3rd Position: runner up match 26 vs. Runner up match 27
GRAND FINAL: Winner match 25 vs. Winner match 27
Channels and live stream
The T10 league will be telecasted on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv and Jio TV.
Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on India Bangladesh head to head, India Bangladesh schedule, news, results, points table, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.