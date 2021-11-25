Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Bangla Tigers will lock horns with the Deccan Gladiators in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday.

The Deccan Gladiators have been in fine form so far. They sit second in the points table with three wins and a single loss in four matches. The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, are fourth in the league standings with two wins and two losses after their four games.

Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators have managed to win their last two matches, and they will look to continue their winning streak with yet another victory.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, 15th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 25th, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been a high-scoring one so far despite getting a bit slower. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

A day of clear skies and no rain is predicted in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Meanwhile, the temperature is likely to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers

The Tigers defeated the Chennai Braves by nine wickets in their last game. Bowling first, they did well to stop the opposition for 90/6 and hunted down the target in only 4.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Ben Howell was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets to his name, while Johnson Charles and Hazaratullah Zazai blasted off 36 and 34 runs respectively. They are likely to field an unchanged playing 11 after such a dominating performance.

Probable XI:

Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles (WK), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Karim Janat, Vishnu Sukumaran

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators defeated the Warriors by six wickets in their last match. They restricted the Warriors to 70/6 while bowling first and completed the chase in 7.1 overs with six wickets in hand. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers as the leggie clinched two wickets and gave away only five runs in his quota of two overs.

All-rounder David Wiese was the top scorer for the Gladiators, with an unbeaten 27 off nine deliveries. No changes are expected from the Gladiators either.

Probable XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (WK), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz (C), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

After losing both of their first two matches, the Bangla Tigers have managed to bounce back nicely by winning the next two matches. In the last game, they registered their most dominant victory of the competition so far.

They will look to carry this momentum forward and notch up another win. Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, have played an aggressive brand of cricket. Their bowling and batting have complemented each other nicely so far while playing as a unit.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators are likely to win this match.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot, Fancode

