Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 12th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will see Bangla Tigers take on The Chennai Braves on Tuesday night. The match will be a contest between two sides who have struggled to find form in the tournament.

Both sides cannot afford to accept anything less than a win in this game. Bangla Tigers are fourth in the points table with a single win and two losses in three games. They began their season with back-to-back losses but managed to win their last game against Northern Warriors by five wickets.

The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, are having a dreadful time in the competition. They are yet to open their account after losing all three fixtures so far. In the last game, they were defeated by Team Abu Dhabi by a margin of eight wickets.

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves, 12th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 23rd, 2021, Tuesday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Pitch Report

It is a decent surface to bat on with some assistance for slower bowlers. The skipper who wins the toss is likely to invite the opposition to bat first.

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Weather Forecast

No rain is expected on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi and a bright sunny day is on the cards. The humidity will be high at 63%, while the temperature is likely to stay between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers

The Tigers managed to register their first win this season in the last game. They are likely to retain the same playing 11 for this match as well.

Probable XI:

Faf du Plessis (C), Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles (WK), Will Jacks, Hazratullah Zazai, Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, Karim Janat, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid

The Chennai Braves

While The Braves' batting unit has done well so far, their bowling department has been dismal. However, they don’t have decent bowling options available on the bench. The only possible change could be Yusuf Pathan replacing Samiullah Shinwari.

Probable XI

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK), Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Laxman Manjrekar, Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Match Prediction

Bangla Tigers will be confident after opening their account in the competition. However, they still lack consistency in both the batting and bowling departments. They will have to rectify their mistakes in order to register back-to-back wins.

At the same time, The Chennai Braves must resolve some major issues with their bowling. Despite batting decently, they have failed to win a game so far. The Braves will have to be brave with their bowling choices and strategies if they are to win their first match in the tournament.

Prediction: Bangla Tigers are expected to win this game.

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio TV

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Isuru Udana take more than two wickets in this game? Yes No 0 votes so far