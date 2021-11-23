Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 12th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will see Bangla Tigers take on The Chennai Braves on Tuesday night. The match will be a contest between two sides who have struggled to find form in the tournament.
Both sides cannot afford to accept anything less than a win in this game. Bangla Tigers are fourth in the points table with a single win and two losses in three games. They began their season with back-to-back losses but managed to win their last game against Northern Warriors by five wickets.
The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, are having a dreadful time in the competition. They are yet to open their account after losing all three fixtures so far. In the last game, they were defeated by Team Abu Dhabi by a margin of eight wickets.
Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Match Details
Match: Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves, 12th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22
Date and Time: November 23rd, 2021, Tuesday, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Pitch Report
It is a decent surface to bat on with some assistance for slower bowlers. The skipper who wins the toss is likely to invite the opposition to bat first.
Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Weather Forecast
No rain is expected on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi and a bright sunny day is on the cards. The humidity will be high at 63%, while the temperature is likely to stay between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.
Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Probable XIs
Bangla Tigers
The Tigers managed to register their first win this season in the last game. They are likely to retain the same playing 11 for this match as well.
Probable XI:
Faf du Plessis (C), Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles (WK), Will Jacks, Hazratullah Zazai, Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, Karim Janat, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid
The Chennai Braves
While The Braves' batting unit has done well so far, their bowling department has been dismal. However, they don’t have decent bowling options available on the bench. The only possible change could be Yusuf Pathan replacing Samiullah Shinwari.
Probable XI
Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK), Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Laxman Manjrekar, Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel
Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Match Prediction
Bangla Tigers will be confident after opening their account in the competition. However, they still lack consistency in both the batting and bowling departments. They will have to rectify their mistakes in order to register back-to-back wins.
At the same time, The Chennai Braves must resolve some major issues with their bowling. Despite batting decently, they have failed to win a game so far. The Braves will have to be brave with their bowling choices and strategies if they are to win their first match in the tournament.
Prediction: Bangla Tigers are expected to win this game.
Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves live telecast details and channel list
TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Live Streaming: Voot and Jio TV