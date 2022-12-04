Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, 3rd Place Play-off, Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third-place play-off of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see Team Abu Dhabi take on Morrisville Samp Army at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi’s campaign came to an end when they lost to the Deccan Gladiators in the Eliminator. It was a close-fought contest and Team Abu Dhabi finished on the losing side.

Bowling first, Team Abu Dhabi picked up six wickets in total as they restricted the Gladiators to 94. Naveen-ul-Haq bowled brilliantly and finished with two wickets. In reply the batters faltered and James Vince top-scored with 21 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short of the target by five runs. They will look to finish the competition on a winning note.

Morrisville Samp Army, on the other hand, lost to the New York Strikers in the first qualifier. They had another shot to reach the final but failed to bounce back as they lost to the Deccan Gladiators in the second qualifier.

After being asked to bat first, skipper Moeen Ali scored a blistering 78* off 29 at the top of the order as they posted 119 on the board. The bowlers failed to step up and back up their batters as they were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will have to be at their absolute best on Sunday to finish third in the tournament.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Details:

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army, 3rd Place Play-off, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: December 4th 2022, Sunday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slow in nature. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

We may see the same XI to take the field on Sunday that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Kamran Atta (wk), Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq

Morrisville Samp Army

Expect the Samp Army to back their players and make no chances to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Sheldon Cottrell, Ahmed Raza

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Prediction

Both sides have failed to qualify for the final and will have a chance to finish at the third position. They will have to bring out their A-game on Sunday to come out on top.

Morrisville Samp Army looks a settled unit and expect them to beat Team Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army to win this encounter.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

Poll : Moeen Ali to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes