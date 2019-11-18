Abu Dhabi T10 League, Deccan Gladiators vs Karnataka Tuskers: Predicted XIs, match prediction and live telecast details

Hashim Amla (L) and Andre Fletcher (R) will look to provide a good start against the Gladiators

Shane Watson's Deccan Gladiators will be eyeing a spot in the playoffs with a win against the Karnataka Tuskers when the two sides meet in Match 10 of the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Gladiators will be coming into this contest on the back of a fine 6-wicket win against the Bangla Tigers, while the Tuskers will be keen on putting an improved performance after a 5-wicket loss to the Bangla Tigers on Sunday.

For the Gladiators, skipper Shane Watson has been in some fine form at the top of the order with 98 runs from two matches, while Anton Devcich has supported him well with quick starts.

However, the Gladiators bowlers have leaked quite a few runs in the middle overs, and the likes of Mason Crane and Fawad Ahmed will need to maintain discipline against the Tuskers batsmen, who put up a good show against the Tigers.

Johnson Charles and Hashim Amla, both of who fell early against the Bulls made a big impact against the Tigers with a 29-ball 57 and a 29-ball 47* respectively, and the duo will yet again hold the key to making the most out of the powerplay overs.

With both teams picking up a win and a loss from their first two games, this game could bring the best out of the two teams and produce a high-scoring encounter.

Predicted XIs

Deccan Gladiators

Gladiators' opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad has scored just 13 runs from two matches, but he could be given yet another chance to score a big one. On the bowling front, Mason Crane and Fawad Ahmed have been carted for quite a few runs, and the former could be replaced by Tymal Mills for this game.

Probable XI: Shane Watson (C), Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Anton Devcich, Dan Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Migael Pretorius, Tymal Mills, Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan.

Karnataka Tuskers

The Tuskers' batting unit looks in good shape with Upul Tharanga contributing against the Bulls, while Charles and Amla put up some vital knocks against the Tigers. However, youngsters Patrick Brown and Nathan Rimmington were taken for aplenty by the Tigers' batsmen, and they will need to be at their best against the likes of Watson and Devcich.

With lack of bowling resources, expect Brown and Rimmington to keep their places in the side, with the Tuskers likely to play the same side from their game against the Tigers.

Probable XI: Johnson Charles, Hashim Amla (C), Upul Tharanga, Ross Whiteley, Shafiqullah Shafiq (wk), Ryan ten Doeschate, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Lamicchane, Shapoor Zadran, Patrick Brown, Nathan Rimmington.

Match prediction

With both batting units in good form, this match could go all the way down to the wire and in the process, produce some big scores as well. Shane Watson and Anton Devcich will yet again be backed to score a bulk of the runs for the Gladiators, while Hashim Amla and Johnson Charles will hold the onus for the Tuskers.

However, with Devcich unable to accelerate when needed and none of the other batsmen putting up a commendable fight in the slog overs, the Tuskers could be in with a big chance of clinching a win with their top three batsmen in good form.

Karnataka Tuskers could be expected to win this match.

When, where and how to watch?

Date: 18th November 2019, Match 10

Time: 5.00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi)

