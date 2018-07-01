Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy to take place in October

Chris Gayle and Yasir Shah set to headline the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy

The latest addition to the T20 calendar will be the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy, which will see some of the world's best T20 sides head to UAE in October to compete for the title. The tournament will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from October 4-6 with some of the best T20 players in the world taking part.

Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars, Big Bash League team Hobart Hurricanes, Yorkshire Vikings from the Vitality T20 Blast, Multiply Titans from South Africa and Afghanistan side Boost Defenders will be the five teams involved, with the sixth team to be confirmed shortly.

Chris Gayle will be in action for the Boost Defenders, Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah will play for the Lahore Qalandars while Tymal Mills will represent the Hobart Hurricanes. Albie Morkel will lead the Titans side that will also have Proteas all-rounder Farhaan Behardien while Gary Ballance will lead the Vikings.

⭐️BREAKING⭐️ The world’s greatest cricket stars are set to descend on the UAE capital as @AbuDhabiSC & @AbuDhabiCricket launch the ABU DHABI T20 this October! 🏏 6 TEAMS. 3 DAYS. 1 CHAMPION!

For more info visit: https://t.co/2PrM2lXG83 #AbuDhabiT20 #AbuDhabiCricket pic.twitter.com/LXwRxnvKRX — Abu Dhabi Cricket (@AbuDhabiCricket) July 1, 2018

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Make no mistake, this a dynamic field of the best of the best. With this level of player power, the tournament allows Abu Dhabi to deliver on our mandate of ushering in an exciting new era of cricket in the emirate.

“Fans can look forward to three days of thrilling entertainment in what we anticipate will be fiercely fought action to lift the inaugural Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy. The tournament will certainly help cement Abu Dhabi’s international sporting credentials, reinforcing its major events hub reputation and expand awareness of our world-class facilities.”

The inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy has the backing of not just the International Cricket Council (ICC) but the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as well.