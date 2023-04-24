ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 14, Nepal vs Saudi Arabia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Nepal will square off against Saudi Arabia in the 14th match of the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 on Monday, April 24. The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will be hosting this exciting Group A clash.

Nepal have started the tournament on a high as they have registered convincing victories in both the games they have played so far. The team will be looking to secure a semi-final spot as they gear up to complete a hat-trick of wins on Monday.

Batting first, Nepal posted a massive 310/8 on the board, courtesy of Kushal Malla’s brilliant knock of 108 runs in just 64 balls with the help of 10 sixes and nine fours. Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichnane picked up three wickets apiece to restrict Oman to a mere 226 runs to win the game by 84 runs.

After a poor start, Saudi Arabia too opened their account in the tournament with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Qatar. Bowling first, Saudi Arabia restricted their opponents to just 216 runs on the back of a brilliant spell from Ishtiaq Ahmad, who picked up four wickets in the game.

Chasing a below-average total, Abdul Waheed made sure the team comfortably chased the total with almost 16 overs to spare. The 29-year-old batter scored 124 runs off just 108 balls at a strike rate of 114.81 and earned an easy win for the team.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Saudi Arabia, Match 14, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 24, 2023, Monday, 08.45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu tends to slow down as the game progresses and the spinners will play a big role in deciding the outcome of the game at this venue. The batters need to be a bit cautious in the beginning, while they can exploit the conditions later on.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kathmandu is forecasted to range between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Probable XIs

Nepal

Nepal are highly unlikely to tinker with their winning combination on Monday.

Probable XI

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane

Saudi Arabia

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in the previous game.

Probable XI

Abdul Waheed, Waqar Ul Hassan, Saad Khan, Imran Arif, Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Abdul Wahid, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Atif Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Ahmad

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Match Prediction

Nepal will be high on confidence after comprehensively winning both of their opening games. However, they will be up against Saudi Arabia, who opened their account in the tournament with a win against Qatar on Saturday.

However, Nepal looks a more balanced side in both the departments and will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins on Monday.

Prediction: Nepal to win this match.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

