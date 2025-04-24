ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup 2025 will be a six-team event, set to be played between April 23 and May 5. The tournament will be hosted in its entirety by Doha in Qatar, who will also participate in the two-week long competition alongside Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

As many as 16 matches will be played in the tournament across two venues in Doha, namely the West End International Cricket Stadium and the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

The ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup 2025 started off with a double-header on April 23, and continued with a single match the following day. Double-headers have also been assigned to April 25, April 27, April 29, May 1, and May 3. The top two teams at the end of the 15-match league stage will qualify for the final, set to be hosted by the West End International Cricket Stadium on May 5.

Each team will face each other once in a round-robin format, and matches will be 50-over-a-side affairs. The UAE Under-16 team will start out as the defending champions.

On that note, let’s look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, live-streaming and live telecast details of the ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup 2025.

ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, April 23

Match 1 - Qatar U16 vs Bahrain U16, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 2 - Oman U16 vs Saudi Arabia U16, University of Doha for Science and Technology, 12:00 AM

Thursday, April 24

Match 3 - UAE U16 vs Kuwait U16, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

Friday, April 25

Match 4 - Oman U16 vs Bahrain U16, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 5 - Qatar U16 vs Saudi Arabia U16, University of Doha for Science and Technology, 12:00 AM

Sunday, April 27

Match 6 - UAE U16 vs Saudi Arabia U16, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 7 - Bahrain U16 vs Kuwait U16, University of Doha for Science and Technology, 12:00 AM

Monday, April 28

Match 8 - Qatar U16 vs Oman U16, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

Tuesday, April 29

Match 9 - Kuwait U16 vs Saudi Arabia U16, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 10 - UAE U16 vs Bahrain U16, University of Doha for Science and Technology, 12:00 AM

Thursday, May 1

Match 11 - Qatar U16 vs UAE U16, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 12 - Oman U16 vs Kuwait U16, University of Doha for Science and Technology, 12:00 AM

Friday, May 2

Match 13 - Bahrain U16 vs Saudi Arabia U16, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

Saturday, May 3

Match 14 - Qatar U16 vs Kuwait U16, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 15 - UAE U16 vs Oman U16, University of Doha for Science and Technology, 12:00 AM

Monday, May 5

Match 16 - Final - TBC vs TBC, West End International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM

ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The ACC Men’s U16 West Zone Cup 2025 will not be available for live telecast on any television channel in India. However, fans can still tune into the official YouTube channel of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to catch all the live action via live-streaming.

ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup 2025: Full squads

Qatar Under-16

Shoaib, Chirag, Abdulazeez, Darshil, Vrajesh, Avinash, Induvadan, Vaibhav, Joel, Sami, Zishan, Zaheer, Huzaifa, and Abdul Malik.

Bahrain Under-16

Sunish Sunil (c), Suyash Sunil, Aakash, Arnav, Ayan Khan, MHD Basim, Dhairya, Jason Philip, MHD Izhan, MHD Khoram, MOHD Shaheen, Shantanu Das, Shubham Subodh, and Sujay Sunil.

UAE Under-16

Ayaan Misbah (c), Ahmed Khudadad, Aiden Bevin Manian, Arshil Husain, Aryan Thapar, Jaimeek Shah, Mohamed Nafees Jahuffar, Mustafa Hasanali, Nameer Palekar, Nasim Khan, Nirbhav Vaswani, Nirvan Shetty, Raizul Nadir, and Shashank Mantra.

Kuwait Under-16

Ummer Abbas (c), Kandarp Tushar (vc), Rudransh Panchal, Janil Parag, Muhamed Risshan, Rayan Aiden, Usman Ghani, Dhaksh Lakshman, Vihaan Jithesh, Pradyot Giri, Aryan Panwar, Adam Thaiparambil, Vishwa Teja, and Mario Paul.

Oman Under-16

Aryan Joshi (c), Kavish Shah (vc), Mohammad Aseel, Guransh Singh, Christo Tredoux, Vihaan Chauhan, Mohammad Eisa, Arav Pillai, Mathew Kevin, Sethmina Devin, Shravan Sharat, Hafiz Mohammed, Vignesh Karthikeyan, and Ayush Shetty.

Saudi Arabia Under-16

Majdi Hussain (c), Ahyan Saleh, Affan Ali, Ahmed Faisal, Farhaan Mohammed, Saad Ali, Mohammed Umer, Sajjad Pawane, Adi Danil, Mohammed Nabeel, Faez Akram, Tahir Aslam, Nehan Noor, and Abdul Rafay.

