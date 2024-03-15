AFG vs IRE 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series in India?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series will start tonight (March 15) in Sharjah. After a one-off Test and an entertaining three-match ODI series, Afghanistan and Ireland will now lock horns in the shortest format of the game.

Both teams have qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year in the United States and West Indies. Ahead of the mega event, Afghanistan and Ireland will look to make full use of this series to finalize their team combinations.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan will make his much-awaited return to the cricket field in this series. Khan underwent surgery after the 2023 ODI World Cup and did not any matches after the mega event. He is all set to lead his nation in the three-match series, starting tonight.

Before the Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series starts, here's a look at the schedule and telecast channel list for the three games.

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series 2024 schedule (Timings in IST)

Afghanistan and Ireland will compete in a three-match series from March 15 to 18. The first T20I will take place tonight, while the next two T20Is will be held on March 17 and 18. Sharjah will host all the games, with the start time being 9:30 pm IST.

1st T20I: March 15 - Sharjah, 9:30 pm IST.

2nd T20I: March 17 - Sharjah, 9:30 pm IST.

3rd T20I: March 18 - Sharjah, 9:30 pm IST.

AFG vs IRE T20I telecast channel list in India

Eurosport is the official TV broadcaster for this series in India, Nepal, Maldives, and Bangladesh. Fans can watch the games live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD in English commentary.

Live streaming will be available on FanCode in India. In Nepal, Maldives and Bangladesh, Firebird will stream the matches live. Firebird will also stream the matches live in the UK.

Here is the complete telecast channel list for Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series:

India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Maldives: Eurosport and Eurosport HD (TV).

India: FanCode (Live streaming).

Afghanistan: RTA Sport.

Ireland: Premier Sports (TV) and Firebird (Live streaming).

UK: Premier Sports, Firebird and Game Media.

Nepal, Maldives and Bangladesh: Firebird (Live streaming).

